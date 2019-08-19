Grindrod Garlic Festival delights fans

Garlic. The star of the show at the 10th annual Grindrod Garlic Festival Sunday at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Meet the stars of the show at the 10th annual Grindrod Garlic Festival, held Sunday at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Besides garlic, other delicacies such as local corn on the cob were available at the 10th annual Grindrod Garlic Festival Sunday at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Garlic braiding was one of the workshops put on by volunteers at the 10th annual Grindrod Garlic Festival Sunday at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Ice cream was a great way to beat the heat Sunday for attendees of the 10th annual Grindrod Garlic Festival at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Many vendors were checked out by hundreds attending the 10th annual Grindrod Garlic Festival Sunday at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Depending on your taste and sense of smell, there was certainly a heavenly aroma permeating north of Enderby Sunday.

And, oh my, what an aroma!

The Grindrod Garlic Festival Society hosted its 10th annual delightful event, drawing hundreds of people to Grindrod Park.

The one-day event, of course, featured garlic cooking and eating, garlic cooking demonstrations, garlic, vegetable, herb and photography judging and even garlic poetry.

READ MORE: Grindrod Garlic Festival celebrates 10 years

The photo themes were “Anything Garlic;” “Life on the Farm;” and “Pets and People.”

The first Grindrod Garlic Festival was held Sunday, Aug. 22, 2010. It was organized by members of the Grindrod Recreation Association to use Grindrod Park more, and eventually fundraise toward a new community hall.

READ MORE: Art has pungent flavour

The festival’s goal was to highlight what the region has to offer, educate and offer a fun, interactive event for all ages.

Mission accomplished.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
