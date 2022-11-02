PHOTOS: Trail a Halloween treat for Vernon families

The Hutchinsons portrayed three roles of actor Jim Carrey as they walked along the Downtown Vernon Association's Halloween Treat Trail. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Kevin, a shepherd/husky cross identifying Monday, Oct. 31, as a taco, and Mila Penaluna, a rainbow witch/cat were among the 1,500 two- and four-legged individuals enjoying the Downtown Vernon Association's Halloween Treat Trail return. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
The Welters and the Aroras were among the multitude of families who enjoyed the return of the Downtown Vernon Association's Halloween Treat Trail Monday, Oct. 31, along 30th Avenue. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Two-thirds of the Leboe family paid tribute to Naruto with Kalum (left) as Tobi, and Phoenix (centre) as the 9-Tailed Fox, joined by Amy as Dora the Explorer, for the Downtown Vernon Association's Halloween Treat Trail Monday, Oct. 31. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Gordon Cole shows the front side of his costume as he walked along the Downtown Vernon Association's Halloween Treat Trail Monday, Oct. 31…(Roger Knox - Morning Star)
…and the rear view. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Part of the Payson Family's Downtown Vernon Association Halloween Treat Trail garb included a salute to legendary cartoon characters Calvin and Hobbes. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Mitch Sawyer (right, in red) survived a dance with the Grim Reaper to enjoy a photo with his family along the Downtown Vernon Association Halloween Treat Trail Monday, Oct. 31. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Sarah Evans from 30th Avenue business Local Losers (left) hands out treats to bat Maci McInnis (from right), pineapple Mia McInnis and banana Amelia Niedballa during the Downtown Vernon Association Halloween Treat Trail on Monday, Oct. 31. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Police officer Brantley Hollinshead (front, clockwise, from left), takes a break with bandit Adrieanna Kucher, Unknown Priest Noel LaForest and unicorn princess Iva LaForest during the Downtown Vernon Association Halloween Treat Trail Monday, Oct. 31. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Scooby Doo Monty Roussel (left) goes hunting for Scooby snacks and Halloween treats with grandma Cathy Roussel (centre) and woodland fairy Zoey Roussel during the Downtown Vernon Association's Halloween Treat Trail. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Mitch Sawyer survived being in the clutches of the Grim Reaper.

The Vernon man was decked out in a hilarious costume (see video below) walking along 30th Avenue with his family as the Downtown Vernon Association’s Halloween Treat Trail made a triumphant return Monday, Oct. 31.

More than 1,500 two- and four-legged individuals – you will see a photo of a costumed Kevin, a shepherd-husky cross dog identifying as a taco – enjoyed stopping for treats along 30th Avenue businesses from 3 to 5 p.m.

Some businesses had to dash out to get more candy, such was the volume of visitors.

It’s the first treat trail since prior to the COVID pandemic in 2019.

