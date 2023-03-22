PHOTOS: Vernon United Way drive-thru breakfast serves up major funds

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu (centre) was among the dignitaries helping out at the 21st annual United Way B.C. North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast Wednesday, March 22, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. The event was presented by Total Restoration, which was also among the first customers. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP mascot Safety Bear joins members of the RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue Services in getting motorists’ attention for the 21st annual United Way B.C. North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast Wednesday, March 22, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Vipers mascot Sniper kept Beach Radio morning show hosts Brian Martin and Rebecca Barton company during the 21st annual United Way B.C. North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast Wednesday, March 22, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Morning Star circulation manager Hope Friesen was delivering copies of the paper to motorists during the 21st annual United Way B.C. North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast Wednesday, March 22, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. (Roger Knox -Morning Star) Vernon law firm Nixon Wenger was among the local businesses helping out Wednesday, March 22, at the 21st annual United Way B.C. North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Motorist Garnett Ryshak makes a donation to volunteers at the 21st annual United Way B.C. North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast Wednesday, March 22, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It was only a suggestion by members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment, not a command.

But many motorists happily complied.

The local constabulary was joined by their emergency brethren from Vernon Fire Rescue Services in holding signs off 32nd and 33rd streets, directing motorists into the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre parking lot Wednesday, March 23, for the 21st annual United Way British Columbia North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast.

Businesses, organizations and volunteers were on hand in chilly -3C temperatures to help with the popular event.

“We are so thankful for all the volunteers out here this morning,” said United Way CEO Mike McKnight, decked out in a UW hoody with a winter jacket over top. “We appreciate all the participants driving through and making a donation, supporting programs in our communities.”

The nearly three-hour drive-thru breakfast was presented by Total Restoration Services.

And while final figures weren’t available at post-time, it’s believed the popular breakfast raised more than $20,000 for United Way programs in the North Okanagan with a focus on food security.

Drive-Thru guests who made donations received a hot coffee, delicious treats, and giveaways on their way to picking up their breakfast bags.

The bags included things like water, yogurt, coupons, potato chips, baked goods, granola bars, juice boxes, cheese strings and pet treats.

Vernon councillor Akbal Mund rang a bell to indicate a motorist had received a bag with one of many hidden prizes, ranging from gift cards to WestJet trips to hotel stays.

READ MORE: Vernon United Way drive-thru breakfast to drive home funds for food security

READ MORE: Photos: United Way breakfast in Penticton raises over $23,000

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profilefundraiserNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictUnited WayVernon