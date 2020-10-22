Almost 10,000 turn out to Vernon-Monashee advance polls

19 per cent of 52,479 registered voters have made their mark in B.C. election

Advance polling saw nearly 10,000 votes cast in Vernon-Monashee. Pictured: Schubert Centre. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon voters helped make a firm mark in history ahead of the 2020 provincial election.

Advance polls over seven days, Oct. 15-21, saw 9,991 voters. That is 19 per cent of the 52,479 registered voters in the Vernon-Monashee riding.

This election has seen a record number of ballots cast across B.C. with 681,055 people taking to the advance polls across the province. Compare that to 614,389 advance voters in 2017, and in 2013, just 366,558.

There are more registered voters in the Vernon-Monashee riding during this provincial election. In 2017 there were 47,373 registered voters in the district, who were choosing between NDP Barry Dorval, Liberal Eric Foster, Libertarian Don Jefcoat and Green Keli Westgate.

For 2020 the candidates are: Liberal Eric Foster, NDP Harwinder Sandhu, Green Keli Westgate and Conservative Kyle Delfing.

BC Votes 2020Election 2020