The Fulton Maroons (grey) and Summerland Rockets will be joined by the Vernon Panthers, Kalamalka Lakers and four other schools for the 23rd annual Corporate Classic senior boys basketball tournament at Fulton Secondary, which tips off today, Thursday, Jan. 12. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Fulton Maroons (grey) and Summerland Rockets will be joined by the Vernon Panthers, Kalamalka Lakers and four other schools for the 23rd annual Corporate Classic senior boys basketball tournament at Fulton Secondary, which tips off today, Thursday, Jan. 12. (Morning Star - file photo)

Corporate Classic senior boys hoops tourney returns to Vernon

Fulton Maroons host eight-team event, which also features Vernon Panthers and Kalamalka Lakers

Three North Okanagan teams are among the field of eight in the 23rd annual Fulton Maroons Corporate Classic senior boys basketball tournament.

The three-day event tips off today, Thursday, Jan. 12, with the host Maroons taking on the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops at 3:30 p.m.

That’s followed by an all-North Okanagan matchup between the Vernon Panthers and Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream.

Opening day concludes with the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops taking on the Grand Forks Wolves at 6:30 p.m., and the South Okanagan Hornets of Oliver facing the Summerland Rockets at 8 p.m.

The teams are grouped into a pair of four-team pools.

Preliminary play wraps up Friday, Jan. 13. The Lakers take on Westsyde at 9 a.m. and face Grand Forks at 3 p.m.

The Panthers take on the Wolves at 10:30 a.m. and meet the Whundas at 4:30 p.m.

Fulton tangles with South Okanagan at 1:30 p.m. and closes out the round-robin at 7:30 p.m. against Summerland.

The fourth-place teams in each pool play Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m., followed by the two teams in third place at 10:45 a.m.

The teams that were second meet in the bronze-medal match at 12:30 p.m. and the championship game is slated for 2:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan curlers tangle with Scots

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers add veteran forward

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. High School BasketballGrand ForksKamloopsLocal SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSummerlandVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan curlers tangle with Scots

Just Posted

The Fulton Maroons (grey) and Summerland Rockets will be joined by the Vernon Panthers, Kalamalka Lakers and four other schools for the 23rd annual Corporate Classic senior boys basketball tournament at Fulton Secondary, which tips off today, Thursday, Jan. 12. (Morning Star - file photo)
Corporate Classic senior boys hoops tourney returns to Vernon

Army, Navy and Airforce Unit No. 5 Vernon president Erwin Ruf (centre), and Ladies Auxiliary members Jennifer Pace (front, left) and Fern Dupont hand over donations to (back, from left) Karen Waldal, Community Dental Access Centre; Claire Wilkins, Teens Count Too; Lt. (N) Carolynn Dufresne, 63 Kalamalka Sea Cadets; Cassandra Schwarz, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation; Lyle Duffield, North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers Association; and Kevin Rothwell and Lisa Matthews, North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon veterans group helps ‘meat’ needs for local charities

The Strathcona Cup, a competition between Canadian and Scottish men’s curlers, has been played every five years since 1903. The latest installment will feature games in Vernon Jan. 17 and Kelowna Jan. 18. (stratchonacup.ca)
Okanagan curlers tangle with Scots

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s 2023 Fall program group schedule is now out. (File photo)
Group programs help North Okanagan youth, families