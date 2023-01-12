Corporate Classic senior boys hoops tourney returns to Vernon

Three North Okanagan teams are among the field of eight in the 23rd annual Fulton Maroons Corporate Classic senior boys basketball tournament.
The three-day event tips off today, Thursday, Jan. 12, with the host Maroons taking on the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops at 3:30 p.m.
That’s followed by an all-North Okanagan matchup between the Vernon Panthers and Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream.
Opening day concludes with the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops taking on the Grand Forks Wolves at 6:30 p.m., and the South Okanagan Hornets of Oliver facing the Summerland Rockets at 8 p.m.
The teams are grouped into a pair of four-team pools.
Preliminary play wraps up Friday, Jan. 13. The Lakers take on Westsyde at 9 a.m. and face Grand Forks at 3 p.m.
The Panthers take on the Wolves at 10:30 a.m. and meet the Whundas at 4:30 p.m.
Fulton tangles with South Okanagan at 1:30 p.m. and closes out the round-robin at 7:30 p.m. against Summerland.
The fourth-place teams in each pool play Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m., followed by the two teams in third place at 10:45 a.m.
The teams that were second meet in the bronze-medal match at 12:30 p.m. and the championship game is slated for 2:15 p.m.
