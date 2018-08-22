Dr. Lee Dental brush off Merlot in North Okanagan women’s soccer

Dr. Lee Dental grounded Shuswap Merlot 6-0 Tuesday night to lock up their first North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division title in three years at Marshall Field #2.

Dr. Lee opened the scoring at 20 minutes with some sweet passing from Erin Scott to Jacquie Charvet, who then crossed the ball into the box with Iris Ready taking one step and blasting the ball into the back of the net for her first goal of the year.

With five minutes left in the half, Scott’s pass inside the six-yard box deflected off a Merlot defender into the net.

The Floss Crew went up 3-0 when Irene Arrotta put a through ball to Jill Rintoul, who found Barb Levesque, who drove the ball to the end line before turning and finding the far corner.

Charvet then converted a feed from Ronda Thomas, turning just inside the 18 and burying a corker top cheddar.

Jenn Currie found a wide open Rintoul on the right wing and Rintoul took a couple of steps and crossed a beautiful ball to Charvet, who nodded in the security snipe.

Rintoul was at it again by hitting Levesque inside the six for another header goal, to complete the offence. Lisa Arrotta earned the shutout, with a strong defensive line of Amanda Bolton, Ronda Thomas, Jennie Currie, Paula Brownlee, Loren Hutton and Irene Arrotta keeping Merlot forwards away from the net.

Players with Heart were the Merlot’s Jen Beltz and Dr. Lee Dental’s Barb Levesque.

The Chick Kickers secured second spot by dispatching Vernon Liquor Store VQA 5-2 at MacDonald Park.

Jenn Kemper connected on a breakaway after receiving a nice pass from Wendy Magnus to open the Chicks’ scoring.

Dawn Ansdell deposited a rebound off a hard Kemper shot for the Kickers’ second snipe. Ansdell worked hard down the right flank and put a hard pass in front to Mel Jacobs, who found the open net to make it 3-1.

Heidi Holtman finished the season with one of the nicest goals of the year. Running down the left side with speed, Holtman stopped on a dime, turned inside, split the defenders, and cheekily popped the ball over the keeper. An own goal off a Kemper centering pass capped the Chicks’ offence.

Robyn Sherwood allowed two goals for only the second time this season to complete her finest season as a keeper. Holly Flinkman earned Player with heart honours with her easy-going attitude and effort on the pitch.

Defender Leah Willinger dribbled past a defender and let loose a cannon for VQA’s opening goal, while Jen Hatten took control and launched one of her specials for the final tally.

Shawn Nickoli was in the VQA net as Bobbie Jo Gordon was needed on the field.

“The team thanks coach Fred Lauresen for all his help this past season,” said VQA veteran Shelly Johnston. “He was always happy to give up his free time for us. Great year. Great friends.”

Shuswap Kaos stopped Courtesy Motors Sistas 5-3 in other action at Marshall Field #5.

Diane Neudorf recorded the hat trick for Sistas. Michelle Tanner of the Sistas and Angela Vicars of Kaos were voted Players with Heart.

The Gray Monk Impact brushed back the Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers 2-1.

Suzie Andrews put the Impact in front at 10 minutes with a left-foot tap-in off a fray in front after a gorgeous corner by Jen Albright. Andrews moved up from the back line and buried the rebound of a Sherri Rothwell strike.

Pleasant Valley just failed to level the score when Elena Sookarow ran the ball up from left half and nailed a laser from outside the 18 that struck the crossbar. Jacquie Nuyens fired the rebound just wide.

Early in the second half, Jodi Peshko carried the ball up from right midfield and crossed it to Angela Durfeld, who used her fancy footwork to get past the Impact centre mids and attract their defence so she could feed forward Mandy Frederick near the left post for the equalizer.

A few minutes later, Michele Wernicke of the Controllers hit a lovely corner that Tara Murray and Michele Stieger just about capitalized on in a scramble. Jessie Bicknell worked hard up front to run down through balls on fast breaks and create scoring opportunities throughout the second half.

The Impact netted the winner midway through the second half when Janelle Smithson worked some tricky footwork to dance around some defenders.

Special props went to Lou Sheehan and Christine Fraser, who shared sweeping duties, and keeper Derri Cooper who punched out a sure goal late in the second half on a corner.

Bold showings were turned in by Pleasant Valley Dental’s defensive line of Martina Allen, Karen Zupp, Christyna Whieldon and Jody Pope. Michele Embleton was sensational in net. Jodi Peshko of PV and Cooper were Players with Heart.

