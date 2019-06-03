Competition Exteriors Dynamite outfielder Shelly Ouellette settles under a fly ball in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League action at Kin Race Track. Ouellette helped out with the glove and the bat, going 9-for-9 at the plate in a doubleheader sweep. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Dynamite blow up Gators’ unbeaten season in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch

Competition Exterior Dynamites hands White House Mortgages first loss of season

All good things come to an end.

And revenge is sweet.

One week after being mercied by them, the Competition Exterior Dynamite exacted revenge on the White House Mortage Gators in the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League, scoring a 13-5 win and handing White House its first taste of defeat of the season.

“Dynamite had a solid game in the field, and Jen Nelson, aka “TENT,” was strong on the mound, holding them to five runs,” said the Dynamite’s Shelly Ouellette, who led the Competition offence with a five-for-five night at the plate, including two triples and two RBIs.

Ageless Sandi Demers went 4-for-4 with an RBI, stellar second baseman Linda Castonguay was 4-for-5 with four ribbies. Sheena Haines was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, shortstop Kristi Spelay added three hits and drove in a pair. Chelsea Adams set the table at the top of the batting order, going 3-for-5, Korri Vandale added three hits and Kiana Lacroix produced an RBI with one of her two hits.

READ ALSO: Gators stun Pitches with two-out Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch rally

“We just couldn’t find our bats and they found the holes within our defence,” said the Gators’ Renee Wohl. “That’s what happens when our cheer squad captain, Denise Farmer, is a no-show.

The Dynamite were able to gain two points on the front-running Gators as both teams won their nightcaps.

The Nitro edged Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity 11-10 as Haines pitched a great game and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Demers drove in the game-winning run with her second hit of the night.

Ouellette completed a perfect night at the plate with a 4-for-4, two-RBI showing against Tenacity. Ouellette was 9-for-9 with four ribbies in the twinbill.

Vanessa Hiebert was 4-for-4 with two ribbies for the Dynamite, Vandale was 3-for-4.

Tenacity scored a 14-10 win over the Ice Cold Pitches in their opening match.

The Gators went back to basics against the Pitches, scoring a 14-2 mercy-rule decision.

Wohl, Tiffany Disher and Kate Carter were perfect at the plate, combining for four RBIs, while Courtney Dye, Michelle Embelton and Courtney McKenzie drove in six runs and each scored twice.


