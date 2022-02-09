Falkland Stampede ready to buck again

One of Canada’s oldest rodeos hopes to be back in the saddle in 2022.
The Falkland Stampede – postponed several times over the past couple of years due to COVID – has announced on its social media platforms it plans to return on the May long weekend.
“We are incredibly excited to announce the return of the Falkland Stampede – May 21-23, 2022,” wrote the Stampede, adding that planning is underway and volunteers are already at work.
The last Stampede was the 101st annual in 2019.
