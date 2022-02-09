Organizers are excited to announce plans for the 102nd annual Falkland Stampede underway, with the annual May long weekend event scheduled to return May 21-23 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Morning Star file photo)

Organizers are excited to announce plans for the 102nd annual Falkland Stampede underway, with the annual May long weekend event scheduled to return May 21-23 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Morning Star file photo)

Falkland Stampede ready to buck again

Popular May long weekend rodeo, shut down for two years by COVID, slated to return May 21-23

One of Canada’s oldest rodeos hopes to be back in the saddle in 2022.

The Falkland Stampede – postponed several times over the past couple of years due to COVID – has announced on its social media platforms it plans to return on the May long weekend.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the return of the Falkland Stampede – May 21-23, 2022,” wrote the Stampede, adding that planning is underway and volunteers are already at work.

The last Stampede was the 101st annual in 2019.

READ MORE: Pandemic ropes in Falkland Stampede for second straight year

READ MORE: No stampede in Falkland for first time in over a century

Local Sportspro rodeo

Previous story
Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

Just Posted

Organizers are excited to announce plans for the 102nd annual Falkland Stampede underway, with the annual May long weekend event scheduled to return May 21-23 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Morning Star file photo)
Falkland Stampede ready to buck again

Missy MacKintosh and Liana Boisvert take time out for a photo during the Small Business BC Awards, where MisMacK Clean Cosmetics was in the top five in the Best Youth Entrepreneur category. (Contributed)
Nominate your favourite small Okanagan business for a provincial award

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold responded to a letter sent to him by a Vernon resident calling for Canada to take stronger action to help Ukraine amid tensions with Russia on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (File photo)
Canada must support Ukraine with lethal weapons: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP

Vernon’s population grew by 11 per cent from 2016 to 2021, according to the latest census. Updated population figures were released Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)
2021 census shows 8.6% population growth in the North Okanagan