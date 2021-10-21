Vernon Minor Football’s three tackle teams play home games at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at GVAP

The Vernon Magnums Peewee football squad (white helmets) will play the middle game at 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park as all three Vernon and District Minor Football teams (Atoms at 10 a.m., Junior Bantams at 2 p.m.) play home games. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It will be Football Day in Vernon Sunday, Oct. 24.

Vernon and District Minor Football’s three tackle division teams will be in action one after the other at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The Vernon Magnums Atom Division squad kick things off at 10 a.m. when they host the Salmon Arm Chargers.

A Peewee Division battle follows as the Magnums take on the Kelowna Okanagan Sun Red team at 12 p.m.

The day ends with a colossal first-place Junior Bantam division showdown between the Vernon Magnums and Kelowna Okanagan Sun Red. Both teams are undefeated. Game time is 2 p.m.

