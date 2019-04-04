Former world’s best to appear at Vernon squash tourney

Jonathon Power, voted fifth greatest male squash player ever, to play matches in Vernon

Former World No. 1 squash player Jonathon Power (fourth from right, front row) will be the special guest and will play exhibitions during the Remax Vernon Squash Tournament April 12 to 14 at The Roster Sports Club. (Morning Star - file photo)

The 2019 Remax Vernon Squash Tournament will have a special guest.

The event takes place April 12 to 14 at The Roster Sports Club (Rosters) with a field of 80 players from all over North America.

Special guest will be the greatest squash player Canada has produced, Jonathon Power.

“Jonathon will be playing Interior Squash Academy head coach Adam Terheege, as well as Justin Todd and Sarfaraz Ahmed, both top-10 players in Canada,” said Teerheege, tournament spokesperson.

Power, who was also a guest at the event in 2018, became the first North American in 1999 to reach the World No. 1 ranking. He also won 36 top-level squash events during his glittering career, including the World Open in 1998 and the British Open in 1999.

The Canadian is considered to be one of the greatest shot makers in the history of the game, having perfected a wide range of drop shots and deception shots.

He was named the fifth greatest male squash player of all time in a 2018 Professional Squash Association poll.

The A draw of the Remax Vernon tournament will also feature a local talent.

William Rutter, 15, from Vernon, is one of the best U17 juniors in B.C. He attends W.L. Seaton Secondary and trains with Terheege at Rosters.

The exhibition matches start at 6:30 p.m. on on Friday and the Open final will start at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Tournament sponsors include Remax Vernon including realtor Murray Bennetto, Davidson Pringle, Hyundai Vernon, Gold’n Time Jewellry, Nokomis Landscaping, CIBC Gaskell Financial Services, Rossworn Henderson, Austin Engineering, Vernon Dental and Wilf Lunde.



