Fulton Maroons take opening sets

Nadia Smith of the VSS Panthers serves against the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops in the Fulton Maroons Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament Friday afternoon. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

The Fulton Maroons were 2-0 following early preliminary play in their home senior girls volleyball tournament.

The Maroons stopped the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) before dispatching the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country 2-0 (25-17, 25-22).

The VSS Panthers opened by outlasting the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops 2-1 (11-25, 25-22, 15-8) and were leading the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 21-12 in Game 1 of a match this afternoon.

The Panthers meet the Kalamalka Lakers, while Fulton tangles with the Coyotes in 5:45 p.m. matches.

Kal swept Valleyview 2-0 (25-17, 25-14) before the Sabres ice Kal 2-1 (26-27, 25-20, 25-12).

George Elliot disposed of the Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton 2-0 (25-17, 25-22).

The finals in the eight-team tournament go Saturday at 2 p.m.

