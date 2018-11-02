Nadia Smith of the VSS Panthers serves against the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops in the Fulton Maroons Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament Friday afternoon. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Fulton Maroons take opening sets

Eight-team senior girls volleyball tournament

The Fulton Maroons were 2-0 following early preliminary play in their home senior girls volleyball tournament.

The Maroons stopped the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) before dispatching the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country 2-0 (25-17, 25-22).

RELATED: Fulton Maroons learn from former national teamer

RELATED: Maroons power past Saints in girls volleyball

The VSS Panthers opened by outlasting the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops 2-1 (11-25, 25-22, 15-8) and were leading the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 21-12 in Game 1 of a match this afternoon.

The Panthers meet the Kalamalka Lakers, while Fulton tangles with the Coyotes in 5:45 p.m. matches.

Kal swept Valleyview 2-0 (25-17, 25-14) before the Sabres ice Kal 2-1 (26-27, 25-20, 25-12).

George Elliot disposed of the Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton 2-0 (25-17, 25-22).

The finals in the eight-team tournament go Saturday at 2 p.m.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The VSS Panthers celebrate a point against the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops in the Fulton Maroons Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament Friday afternoon. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Previous story
PHOTO: Menacing Mascots

Just Posted

Fulton Maroons take opening sets

Eight-team senior girls volleyball tournament

DNA confirms couple died in plane crash near Revelstoke

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

ECEBC to host National Child Day in Vernon

The free event will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre. from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Vernon’s Slattery 2-0 in Kelowna

Raymond James/Sunset Ranch Double Cashspiel

Vernon CMHA video showcases community support

The video showcases some of the many programs and services, and the impact of the organization

Enderby Winter Market is back

Opening in early October, the market runs every Friday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

Vernon ‘Then and Now’ calendars are back

Back by popular demand. The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives’ (GVMA) 2019… Continue reading

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

PHOTO: Menacing Mascots

Sniper, left, and Kong as they prepare for a shootout.

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Tearful farewell in Okanagan for Greyhound Canada

Blake Moore’s first route - and his last- as a Greyhound driver was to Penticton

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

Most Read