Gymnastics club springs up in Armstrong

Melanie Law Oke

For The Morning Star

The days of evening commutes, after long days at work, are over for parents, and the kids can easily log their daily 60 minutes of energetic play just minutes from home.

A group of Armstrong moms and five coaches are bringing the joy of gymnastics to local families with the formation of the Armstrong Gymnastics Club.

Sports clubs provide great opportunities for local children to meet and build a sense of community. The team of three experienced coaches and two new coaches are already providing opportunities for fun, fitness and gymnastics fundamentals to 88 Armstrong and Spallumcheen children, ranging in age from littles, just up and walking, to children of 12 years, but there is always room for more.

The board of five hope that classes for older children will be possible in the future, with the acquisition of age-appropriate equipment. Not only is gymnastics a fun way to release pent-up energy, but it also provides children with the opportunity to increase their strength, flexibility, coordination, and balance.

RELATED: Gymnasts scoop up medals

Children who are not interested in joining typical team sports will still reap the social benefits of cooperative team-building games, included in each class while enjoying a pressure-free environment that is all about fun. The club also offers classes in parkour and ninja skills, in addition to traditional gymnastics.

RELATED: Vernon’s Towers off to Russia

We are looking to upgrade some of our equipment and add new equipment to be able to offer well-rounded classes of gymnastics.

If you’re able to help us out, we’d love to hear from you. Parents with children interested in this fear-challenging, confidence-boosting sport can visit our website at www.armstronggymnasticsclub.ca.

See you on the mats.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.