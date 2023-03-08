Lucky seven for Spallumcheen female wheelchair curler

Ina Forrest fist pumps a competitor at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2023, Richmond, Canada. (WCF/Cheyenne Boone) Ina Forrest and Gil Dash at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2023, Richmond. (WCF/Cheyenne Boone) Ina Forrest at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2023, Richmond, Canada. (WCF/Cheyenne Boone)

Canada continues to rock the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond.

Two more victories Tuesday, March 7, make it seven straight wins for Team Canada, whose third is Spallumcheen’s decorated wheelchair curler Ina Forrest.

Canada beat Italy 6-4 in the afternoon draw, and rocked Scotland 8-1 in seven ends in the evening.

The Canadians, with skip/lead Mark Ideson (London, Ont.), fourth Jon Thurston (Dunsford, Ont.), Forrest, second Gil Dash (Wolseley, Sask.) fifth Marie Wright (Moose Jaw, Sask.), head coach Mick Lizmore and team leader Kyle Paquette, are tied for first in the 12-team round robin with China, the only team to defeat Canada, at 7-1.

Korea is third at 6-2 and Norway sits fourth at 5-3.

More than 60 wheelchair athletes representing 19 countries have descended upon the Richmond Curling Centre for the competitions which started March 4, and continue until the gold medal games on March 12.

Canada plays Korea in the afternoon draw Wednesday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m., then battles Sweden in the evening draw at 8 p.m.

