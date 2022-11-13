Vernon’s Kaleb Murray (back row, second from left) and the Team B.C. U15 squad made it to the final of the annual Desert Fall Classic baseball tournament in Las Vegas. (Contributed)

North Okanagan baseball players soak up Vegas classic

Kaleb Murray of Vernon and Lumby’s Micah Davyduke play on Team B.C. age squads

Two North Okanagan baseball players were pitching up some good results at the Desert Fall Classic in Las Vegas.

Kaleb Murray of Vernon and Micah Davyduke from Lumby were selected to Team B.C. squads based on their performances at tryouts on Labour Day weekend in Whalley.

Murray’s Team B.C. U15 squad finished with six wins and one loss, dropping the final of the 32-team tournament to the Kansas City Prime Sports.

Murray started on the mound in the tournament’s opening game for B.C. against the Hawaii Rockies, going four innings, striking out five batters, walking one and allowing three hits and no earned runs. He was back on the found for the semifinal against the North California Elite. Tournament rules allow pitchers to be on the mound for only seven innings in the entire tournament.

With three innings left to pitch, Murray made the most of it, striking out four, giving up three hits and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. He was also 4-for-5 at the plate during the tournament, playing some first base.

Davyduke was on Team B.C.’s U14 squad that finished 2-2, narrowly missing the playoffs. He got the start in the B.C.’s first game against the Oregon Flash, and the hard-throwing Davyduke went four inning, striking out six, giving up five hits and five runs while picking up the win.

He also played a solid first base in the tournament for Team B.C.

Both players started their baseball careers with the Vernon Canadians’ minor program. Both are currently members of the Okanagan Athletics baseball club.

