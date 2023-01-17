The North Okanagan Knights host the Summerland Steam in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 17. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

North Okanagan Knights host Summerland Steam

KIJHL - Knights sit six points ahead of Steam in battle for third place in Bill Ohlhausen Division

Two teams looking to move up in their division face-off in Kootenay Junior Hockey League action in Armstrong tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 17).

The playoff-bound North Okanagan Knights host the Summerland Steam, 7 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Knights sit third in the Bill Ohlhausen Division at 16-14-3-1, 10 points behind the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes, but just six up on the fourth-place Steam (12-15-3-3), who have yet to clinch a playoff spot.

North Okanagan enters play tonight having lost their last two games. The Steam split their weekend contests.

Summerland defeated the Knights 4-3 in the last meeting between the two teams Jan. 3 at the Summerland Arena.

The teams have split their four regular-season meetings, each team winning once at home and on the road. All four previous games have been decided by two goals or less.

READ MORE: Summerland Steam rally to melt North Okanagan Knights’ hearts

READ MORE: Sicamous Eagles soar past North Okanagan Knights

