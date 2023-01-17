North Okanagan Knights host Summerland Steam

KIJHL - Knights sit six points ahead of Steam in battle for third place in Bill Ohlhausen Division

The North Okanagan Knights host the Summerland Steam in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 17. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Two teams looking to move up in their division face-off in Kootenay Junior Hockey League action in Armstrong tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 17).

The playoff-bound North Okanagan Knights host the Summerland Steam, 7 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Knights sit third in the Bill Ohlhausen Division at 16-14-3-1, 10 points behind the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes, but just six up on the fourth-place Steam (12-15-3-3), who have yet to clinch a playoff spot.

North Okanagan enters play tonight having lost their last two games. The Steam split their weekend contests.

Summerland defeated the Knights 4-3 in the last meeting between the two teams Jan. 3 at the Summerland Arena.

The teams have split their four regular-season meetings, each team winning once at home and on the road. All four previous games have been decided by two goals or less.

