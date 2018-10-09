North Okanagan Knights split Thanksgiving

Saharchuk’s hatty sinks Thunder Cats

The North Okanagan Knights recorded a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League split Thanksgiving Weekend.

Veteran Jett Saharchuk of Fort St. James pulled the hat trick Friday as the Knights upended the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 5-2 at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. Saharchuk, who was chosen the home game star, leads the Knights with five goals and nine points in eight games.

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights weather storm

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights split KIJHL road games

Zachary Blanchard and Jaden Hay added singles for the Knights, while Kevin Thomas Walters and Braeden Day each pocketed a pair of assists. Austin Madge registered 30 saves.

Darby Berg and Carson Small replied for the three-win Thunder Cats, who got 33 saves from Wyatt Fournier.

Linden Gove scored three times as the host Summerland Heat stopped the Knights 6-4 Saturday night.

Morey Babakaiff, Mitchell Gove and Cory Loring completed the Heat offence in front of Eric Scherger (24 stops).

Jordan Smith, Cole Haberlack, Ty Toppe and Cameron McKenzie answered for the Knights, who have two wins and six losses. Starter Koltin Dodge gave up four goals before giving way to Madge.

North Okanagan visit the one-win Kamloops Storm Friday night and entertain the 10-0 Kelowna Chiefs Saturday night.

