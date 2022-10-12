North Okanagan Seahawks fans host viewing party

The North Okanagan chapter of the Okanagan Seahawkers Booster Club – official booster club of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks – will host a viewing party of Seattle’s game Sunday, Oct. 16, against the Arizona Cardinals. The party is slated for 1 p.m. at Match Eatery and Public House in Vernon but the time could change depending on whether the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball are involved in a playoff game that date. (Facebook photo)

Seattle Seahawks National Football League team fans in the North Okanagan are encouraged to get together in Vernon Sunday, Oct. 16, to watch their squad host the Arizona Cardinals.

But check and see how Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners are doing first.

A Seahawks-Cardinals viewing party is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Vernon’s Match Eatery and Public House. However, the NFL may move the start time to accommodate the Mariners, who would be hosting Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros if the game in the best-of-five series is needed. The baseball game is slated to begin at 12:07 p.m. Pacific.

“We will host the viewing party either way and will keep our Okanagan Seahawkers and attendees of the viewing party updated on any game time changes on our Okanagan Seahawkers page (on Facebook),” said Okanagan Seahawkers vice-president North Okanagan Jason Keis.

The Okanagan Seahawkers are the official Okanagan chapter for the Seahawkers’ booster club of the Seattle Seahawks.

Any game time change will also be announced on the Facebook event page link.

“Match has put together a special Seattle-inspired menu and there will be prizes and giveaways,” said Keis. “Wear your Seahawks gear and cheer with your fellow fans.”

READ MORE: Panthers claim Battle of Vernon, first round

READ MORE: Penticton woman captures world championship Ironman title in Hawaii



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NFLSeattle SeahawksVernon