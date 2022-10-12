The North Okanagan chapter of the Okanagan Seahawkers Booster Club – official booster club of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks – will host a viewing party of Seattle’s game Sunday, Oct. 16, against the Arizona Cardinals. The party is slated for 1 p.m. at Match Eatery and Public House in Vernon but the time could change depending on whether the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball are involved in a playoff game that date. (Facebook photo)

The North Okanagan chapter of the Okanagan Seahawkers Booster Club – official booster club of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks – will host a viewing party of Seattle’s game Sunday, Oct. 16, against the Arizona Cardinals. The party is slated for 1 p.m. at Match Eatery and Public House in Vernon but the time could change depending on whether the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball are involved in a playoff game that date. (Facebook photo)

North Okanagan Seahawks fans host viewing party

NFL’s Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, 1 p.m., Match Eatery in Vernon

Seattle Seahawks National Football League team fans in the North Okanagan are encouraged to get together in Vernon Sunday, Oct. 16, to watch their squad host the Arizona Cardinals.

But check and see how Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners are doing first.

A Seahawks-Cardinals viewing party is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Vernon’s Match Eatery and Public House. However, the NFL may move the start time to accommodate the Mariners, who would be hosting Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros if the game in the best-of-five series is needed. The baseball game is slated to begin at 12:07 p.m. Pacific.

“We will host the viewing party either way and will keep our Okanagan Seahawkers and attendees of the viewing party updated on any game time changes on our Okanagan Seahawkers page (on Facebook),” said Okanagan Seahawkers vice-president North Okanagan Jason Keis.

The Okanagan Seahawkers are the official Okanagan chapter for the Seahawkers’ booster club of the Seattle Seahawks.

Any game time change will also be announced on the Facebook event page link.

“Match has put together a special Seattle-inspired menu and there will be prizes and giveaways,” said Keis. “Wear your Seahawks gear and cheer with your fellow fans.”

READ MORE: Panthers claim Battle of Vernon, first round

READ MORE: Penticton woman captures world championship Ironman title in Hawaii


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NFLSeattle SeahawksVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
McDavid scores hat trick, adds assist as Oilers come back to defeat Canucks 5-3

Just Posted

The North Okanagan chapter of the Okanagan Seahawkers Booster Club – official booster club of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks – will host a viewing party of Seattle’s game Sunday, Oct. 16, against the Arizona Cardinals. The party is slated for 1 p.m. at Match Eatery and Public House in Vernon but the time could change depending on whether the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball are involved in a playoff game that date. (Facebook photo)
North Okanagan Seahawks fans host viewing party

Nellie Villegas
Retired teacher vying for Vernon school board seat

Alex Dantzer
Dantzer hopes to be the answer in Coldstream

A recall petition launched against Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu has failed, Elections BC announced Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Recall petition fails to remove Vernon-Monashee MLA