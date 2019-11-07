Pleasant Valley Sinners (Armstrong) power hitter Averi Gill (7) tries to blast the ball through the Kalamalka Lakers double block from Chanelle Wilson (12) and Taylor Francks during the North Zone Senior Girls High School AA Volleyball championships Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Kalamalka Secondary. The Lakers won the zone title with PVSS second and the Fulton Maroons third. All three teams advance to the Okanagan championships in Lake Country next weekend. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

North Okanagan volleyball teams advance to/host Valley finals

Kal, PVSS, Fulton, Seaton teams advance to OK finals; Charles Bloom hosts A Boys Valley tourney

The host Kalamalka Lakers, Pleasant Valley Sinners of Armstrong and Fulton Maroons have advanced to the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls AA High School Volleyball Championships.

The trio of teams will take part in the Valleys at George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country Nov. 15-16 with the Okanagan getting three berths to the provincial championships – including the host berth for Kal – to the B.C. AA championships Nov. 28-30 at Kal Secondary (games will also be played at Fulton and VSS in the 20-team tourney).

The Lakers won the zone title on their home court Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Sinners were second and Fulton was third. Only the Revelstoke Avalanche were eliminated.

READ MORE: Coldstream high school volleyball squad rolling toward provincials

* The Seaton Sonics won the North Zone Senior Boys AA championship on their home court Tuesday, Nov. 5, sweeping Revelstoke 25-21, 25-7, 25-21. Both teams advance to the Okanagan championships in Kamloops Nov. 15-15. Top two teams in the Valley will advance to the provincial championships.

* The No. 1-ranked defending B.C. High School Boys A champion Vernon Christian School Royals will look to advance to the 2019 provincial championships this weekend in Lumby.

Charles Bloom is the site for the eight-team Okanagan Valley A championships.

READ MORE: Vernon Christian Royals fall in provincial Christian schools final

The Royals are in a pool with Chase, Immaculata (Kelowna) and St. Ann’s Academy of Kamloops. The Royals meet Chase Friday at 1:30 p.m., Immaculata at 3:50 p.m. and close out the preliminary round Friday at 6:10 p.m. against St. Ann’s.

The Charles Bloom Timberwolves are in a pool with King’s Christian of Salmon Arm, Kamloops Christian and Kelowna Christian School. The T-Wolves face Kelowna Christian Friday at 1:30 p.m., play King’s Christian at 5 p.m. and close out the day with a match against Kamloops Christian at 7:20 p.m.

The quarterfinals go Saturday at 9 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. Semifinals are at 12:30 p.m. Bronze-medal game is slated for 2:30 p.m., followed by the best-of-five championship match at 4:30 p.m.

Fulton Maroons hitter Jorja Catt (3) tries to get the ball around the Kalamalka Lakers double block from Delaney Sales-Parno (5) and Olivia Tymkiw during the North Zone Senior Girls High School AA Volleyball finals Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Kal Secondary. The Lakers won the title with Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Sinners second and the Maroons third. All three advance to the Okanagan championships next weekend in Lake Country. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Most Read