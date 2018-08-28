Ogopogos brush back Bosman

After a few weeks off due to smoky skies, Turn-Key Control Ogopogos bathed in sunshine while bouncing Bosman Accounting 1-0 in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at MacDonald Park.

The game was a make-up from a scheduled April 16 date between the two Vernon rivals.

Mark Wasylyk registered his eighth goal of the season, easily tapping in a feed from Bryan Schenker past Yogi Kongsdorf midway through the opening half.

RELATED: Vernon Ogopogos prevail past Penticton

RELATED: Vernon dental controllers stop Shuswap Merlot squad

The first-place Ogopogos improved to 13-0-1, seven points in front of idle Brown Benefits of Kelowna.

Ian Butler posted the shutout for the Pogos, who dominated play as Bosman played with one forward and were bold with a rock-solid defensive wall and stellar goalkeeping from Kongsdorf.

Numerous glorious chances were shut down by the Bosman back four which cluttered up the 18-yard box. If the ball did manage to get in tight, Kongsdorf was there to record multiple jumping hand-deflection saves or short point-blank range saves with no rebounds.

Volker Otto missed three glorious chances for the Pogos, Ian Bos nailed a shot post to post and league-leading scorer John Orton (13 snipes) struck the hardwood hard on a nice low drive.

Butler, subbing for regular keeper Mike Moorlag, wasn’t very busy but definitely made a difference on a second-half breakaway where he stopped three low blasts in a row by forward Mike Barrajon before some Pogo defenders came back to clear the ball out of danger. Central fullback Mike Grace launched a long pass to Barrajon, who outran two defenders before going eye-to-eye with Butler.

Man of the Match for Bosman (2-10-1) was Grace. Bosman visits Soccer United Monday night at Parkinson Rec #16 in Kelowna.