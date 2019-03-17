Peninsula Eagles blank Vernon Vipers

Opening day in the books at the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships in Vernon

Denver Maloney scored three times and Jack Regnier recorded the shutout as the Peninsula Eagles of North Saanich blanked the Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers 6-0 in the opening game for both teams Sunday night at the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Boys Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North.

The Eagles had period leads of 2-0 and 3-0.

Jordan Foster played in goal for Vernon.

Elsewhere in Group B action in the eight-team tournament on opening day, the Fort St. John Flyers blanked the Port Moody Panthers 6-0 with Dakota Olson recording the shutout. Naythen Zinck scored twice for the Flyers, who will play Vernon at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

The top two teams in each four-team preliminary round pool advance to Wednesday’s playoffs.

In Group A, the Okanagan champion Kamloops Blazers got two goals from Zane Ferguson in a 4-2 win over the Greater Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Hollyburn Huskies of West Vancouver scored the game’s first four goals and rolled to a 5-1 win over the Williams Lake Timberwolves. Sebastien Geddes scored twice for the Huskies.

MONDAY GAMES

10 a.m.: Williams Lake (0-1) vs Kamloops (1-0);

12:45 p.m.: Peninsula (1-0) vs Port Moody (0-1);

3:30 p.m.: Greater Trail (0-1) vs Hollyburn (1-0);

6:15 p.m.: Vernon (0-1) vs Fort St. John (1-0).