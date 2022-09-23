PHOTOS: Cops raise funds, seek birdies and eagles in Vernon

Spallumcheen Golf Club played host to the 48th annual E Division RCMP Charity Golf Touranment Sept. 21-23. The event raises money for Honour House in New Westminster. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Prince George’s Scott Wilson drains a putt on the ninth hole during second-day play at the 48th annual E Division RCMP Charity Golf Tournament held Sept. 21-23 at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Not the least bit distracted by the donut balloons, Dale Einerson of Kamloops calmly chips a ball through the target at the 48th annual E Division RCMP Charity Golf Tournament Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. The 54-hole event raises funds for Honour House in New Westminster. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Victoria’s Ray Legare follows his drive off the first tee during second round play Thursday, Sept. 22, at the 48th annual E Division RCMP Charity Golf Tournament. The 54-hole fundraiser for New Westminster’s Honour House was held at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Cops may always get their man, but eagles, birdies and pars are more elusive.

The Spallumcheen Golf Course hosted the 48th annual E Division RCMP Charity Golf Tournament Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 21-23.

“We have been waiting for years for this to happen,” said event chairperson Tammy Herman.

All of the money in this tournament goes to New Westminster-based Honour House, a ‘home away from home’ and recovery place for Canadian Armed Forces, Emergency Services Personnel, veterans and their families.

The tournament was played under ideal conditions (though a little cool for the 8 a.m. shotgun starts Thursday and Friday, resulting in some players beginning their rounds with toques and jackets.

“Veterans and guests travel from all over B.C. and Alberta to attend this event,” said Herman.

A cheque with the amount raised from the tournament was slated to be presented at the tournament dinner Thursday evening.

