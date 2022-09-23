PHOTOS: Cops raise funds, seek birdies and eagles in Vernon

Cops may always get their man, but eagles, birdies and pars are more elusive.
The Spallumcheen Golf Course hosted the 48th annual E Division RCMP Charity Golf Tournament Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 21-23.
“We have been waiting for years for this to happen,” said event chairperson Tammy Herman.
All of the money in this tournament goes to New Westminster-based Honour House, a ‘home away from home’ and recovery place for Canadian Armed Forces, Emergency Services Personnel, veterans and their families.
The tournament was played under ideal conditions (though a little cool for the 8 a.m. shotgun starts Thursday and Friday, resulting in some players beginning their rounds with toques and jackets.
“Veterans and guests travel from all over B.C. and Alberta to attend this event,” said Herman.
A cheque with the amount raised from the tournament was slated to be presented at the tournament dinner Thursday evening.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
GolfLaw enforcementNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP