PHOTOS: Vernon high school ladies rumble at rugby sevens meet

Fulton and Seaton girls compete during a rugby sevens match in Vernon (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star photo). Seaton girls tackle a member of Salmon Arm’s J.L Jackson Secondary team in action (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star). Fulton and Seaton girls compete during a rugby sevens match in Vernon. Pictured is Fulton’s Grace Kennedy in grey (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star photo). Fulton and Seaton girls compete during a rugby sevens match in Vernon (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star photo). Piper Kennedy (left in grey) and Sabrina Kennedy (right in grey) attempt to tackle a member of Seaton Secondary (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star). Fulton and Seaton girls compete during a rugby sevens match in Vernon (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star photo). Members of Seaton Secondary laugh during a break in play (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star photo). Fulton and Seaton girls shake hands following a rugby sevens match in Vernon (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star photo). Members of Seaton Secondary during a break in play (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star photo). A member of Seaton Secondary tackles a J.L Jackson member (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star).

The girls rugby season in Vernon has officially begun.

Members of both high school teams (Seaton and Fulton) competed at a slew of matches on Wednesday, April 19.

J.L Jackson Secondary from Salmon Arm was also present for games at the pitch at Fulton.

The Seaton Sonics dominated, beating Fulton 44-0 and Salmon Arm 32-5 in their two games.

For more information, and a full schedule of the season, visit their facebook page W.L. Seaton Athletics.

