PHOTOS: Vernon high school ladies rumble at rugby sevens meet

The girls rugby season in Vernon has officially begun.
Members of both high school teams (Seaton and Fulton) competed at a slew of matches on Wednesday, April 19.
J.L Jackson Secondary from Salmon Arm was also present for games at the pitch at Fulton.
The Seaton Sonics dominated, beating Fulton 44-0 and Salmon Arm 32-5 in their two games.
For more information, and a full schedule of the season, visit their facebook page W.L. Seaton Athletics.
