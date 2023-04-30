Vernon Tigers, Armstrong Shamrocks defeated in senior lacrosse league action

All four teams in the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League (TOSLL) were in action Friday night, April 28.
The Vernon Tigers were defeated at home at Kal Tire Place North by the visiting Kamloops Rattlers. The final score was 15-6 in favour of the Rattlers.
The Rattlers now have a record of 3-1 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Kelowna Raiders bested the Armstrong Shamrocks at home. As of Saturday afternoon, the final score of the game was not released.
Cody Teichroeb took home the Player of the Game honours from Friday’s game, “working both ends of the floor with hard hits and soft hands,” the Raiders said in a Facebook post.
With the win, the Raiders stayed undefeated on the season.