Player of the Week honours for Vernon golfer

Kendra Jones-Munk of UBCO Heat ties for first at tournament near Edmonton

Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk is the Canada West U-Sports Conference’s women’s golfer of the week for her strong showing at a tournament near Edmonton. (Canada West photo)

Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk of the UBC Okanagan Heat and Jackson Jacob from Abbotsford’s University of Fraser Valley Cascades are the inaugural Canada West U-Sports’ Golfers of the Week.

Both golfers earned recognition for their play during the week of Sept. 10-17 after recording top finishes at the University of Alberta Invitational last week at Northern Bear Golf Course near Edmonton.

“It’s very exciting to see that the hard work that I have been putting in has been paying off,” said Jones-Munk, in her second year with the Heat. “I have really been working on my consistency in my game and it has been improving greatly. I played fairly well in Edmonton but not my best. The conditions were tough, the winds were fairly high and the temperatures weren’t the most pleasant.

“I feel like there is lots of room for improvement and I am striving to become better each round.”

Jones-Munk (159) finished tied for first with Calgary’s Victoria Tse in the women’s standings. Jones-Munk’s performance, highlighted by an opening-round 78 on Sunday, helped UBCO take the team title at the event.

Jacob claimed the men’s individual title by four shots after shooting a combined 141 (-3) over the two-day event. Jacob’s rounds of 69 and 72, helped the Cascades to a team title on the men’s side.

• Predator Ridge pro Troy Bulmer finished tied for 26th at even-par 284 at the Mackenzie Golf Tour’s ATB Financial Classic in Calgary.

Bulmer had rounds of 71, 72, 69 and 72. He ended up 11 shots behind the tournament winner, Jared du Toit of Calgary.

Vernon’s Matthew Kreutz and Kelowna’s Cole Wilson both missed the 36-hole cut by an agonizing single stroke.

Kreutz fired rounds of 75 and 70 to finish at 145, while Wilson went 74-71. The cut margin was 144 (2-over).

