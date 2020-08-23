The 2020 Gare Hockey Camp wrapped up a week of fun-focused instruction at the Okanagan Training Rink Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Players hit the ice for week-long Vernon hockey camp

The 2020 Gare Hockey Camp wrapped up Friday, Aug. 21 at the Okanagan Training Rink

The 2020 Gare Hockey Camp wrapped up a week of fun-focused skating and drills at Vernon’s Okanagan Training Rink Friday, Aug. 21.

The camp brought 16 Pee-Wee and Bantam aged players to the rink with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The already small number of players was split into two groups of six skaters and two goalies each — allowing for plenty of one-on-one training.

On the ice, players were given instruction from former NHL player Jerred Smithson of Vernon, and longtime Ottawa Senators scout George Fargher.

Each player left with a bag full of pucks, water bottles and other sporting goods donated by Sport Chek Kelowna, as well as Senators gear from Fargher. Vernon-based musician James Taylor came by to hand out autograph, and draw prizes at the end of the week included a 9-hole package from Hillview Golf Course.

The Player of the Week award went to Teigan Kelley, while Grady Stewart wrapped up Goalie of the Week honours.

And to top the week off, players cooled down with a water balloon fight in the OTR parking lot Friday.

Organizers thanked a host of people and businesses who made contributions, including Chantelle English, Erin Rennison, Parker Davis, Travis Hoy, Buy-Low Foods, Bitchin Kitchin, Curt Jensen at Vernon Dodge and Jeep, and its team of dedicated volunteers.

hockey

Players pose for a socially distanced group photo on the final day of the 2020 Gare Hockey Camp in Vernon Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Contributed)

