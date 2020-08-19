The A&W Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League canceled its 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the Vernon Coed Slopitch League has canceled its annual fall season due to the coronavirus. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Coed Slopitch League cancels fall season

Annual fall league hoped to return to fields after spring session was wiped out due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has stalled fall ball in Vernon.

The Vernon Coed Slopitch League announced on its Facebook page late Monday, Aug. 17, it would not be able to start up its fall softball session.

The novel coronavirus wiped out the league’s spring season earlier in 2020, along with every other slo-pitch league in Greater Vernon.

“Hey guys, after waiting out COVID Stage 3 phase to loosen up for this long, I regret to inform everyone will not be able to have ball this year,” said the league on its page.

“In order to restore any kind of a season, we would have needed approval by today (Monday) which we still haven’t been granted.”

The league, it said, made numerous calls and wrote many emails to the City of Vernon, Vernon council and Via Sports (provincial sports body) and, at this time, “it’s a no-go.”

If anything changes before the snow arrives, the league hopes to run some mini-weekend events.

READ MORE: Vernon mixed softball league pulls plug on season


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
