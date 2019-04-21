Reid dynamite in field for Vernon’s Competition Exteriors

Competition Exteriors Dynamite began their 2019 Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League season with a bang.

Tori Reid recorded all three outs in the bottom of the final inning, and shortstop Kristie Spelay was 4-for-4 with a three-run homer in the fourth as the Dynamite held on to edge the Ice Cold Pitches 9-7 at Kin Race Track.

“There were many key plays in the field to win this game after Ice Cold came out strong in the first inning,” said Shelly Ouellette from the Dynamite, who helped her team by going 2-for-2 at the dish. “Strong third and fourth innings at the plate and great defence put us in the lead for the rest of the game.”

Vanessa Hiebert also went 4-for-4 for the winners, Greg Barry was 3-for-3 and Chelsey Adams went 3-for-4 from the leadoff position.

The other game opening night saw Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity and the White House Mortgage Gators play to a 12-12 tie.

READ ALSO: Tenacity take slo-pitch provincials

Courtney Dye led Tenacity with three RBIs as she went 3-for-4 at the plate. Tiffany Disher and Kelli Graham were 2-for-3 while Sarah McDonnell, Elli Lane, Andrea Smith and Renee Wohl all went 2-for-4 and combined to drive in eight runs.

Denise Farmer pitched a great game for the Gators.

Statistics are below.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.