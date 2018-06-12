AJ Lockwood of the Kamloops Rattlers looks to shoot with Brandon Northcott of the Armstrong Shamrocks moving in Friday night at Memorial Arena. (Kamloops This Week Photo)

Schlaak super for Shamrocks

Armstrong 9 Kamloops Rattlers 6 in senior C lacrosse

The five-game series may be over but the Armstrong Shamrocks had to work a touch harder to put away the Kamloops Rattlers Friday night at Memorial Arena.

Brett Hawrys and Craig Bigsby each turned hat tricks as the Shamrocks brushed off the host Rattlers 9-6 in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League play.

The demise of the Kelowna Raiders forced the Shamrocks and Rattlers to agree on playing a five-game total goal series for the Shaw Cup this season. Armstrong leads the series 4-0 and plans to compete in the provincial senior C championships in Maple Ridge in August.

“It was the most competitive game of the year the score was tied midway through the second,” said Shamrock playing-coach Chad Pieper, a goalie who has taken over from Ryan Nitchie due to personal reasons.

“Carston Schlaak was a beast out there. He made two no-look, behind the back over the shoulder passes being swarmed by three players, looking back towards me and hitting Hawrys right in the stick for two breakaway goals. I have never seen that pass before and saw it twice in one game. He also then blocked a howitzer, scooped up the loose ball and burned by everyone and scored a beauty on the breakaway. He was far and away the player of the game for the Shamrocks.”

Kamloops had their best player turnout of the year and trailed 3-2 and 6-3 by period scores. The Irish went up 9-3 before the Rattlers countered with fastbreak snipes by Chris Kerssens (2) and Jimmy Latin. Kerssens finished with four goals, while AJ Lockwood pocketed 1+2. Scott Helton and Jacob Brown each counted two assists.

Braydon Sanders and Steve Clark, a former Nanaimo senior A Timbermen like Hawrys, contributed singles for the Shamrocks, who host the Rattlers Friday, June 22 at Nor-Val Sports Centre.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

