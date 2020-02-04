Spallumcheen curler captures B.C. silver

Ina Forrest and rink mates finish second at provincial finals

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest (second from left) captured a silver medal with her rink at the 2020 B.C. Wheelchair Curling Championships in Cloverdale. (Curl BC Facebook photo)

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest brought back silver from the 2020 BC Wheelchair Curling Championships in Cloverdale.

Forrest was the fifth for the defending champion Darryl Neighbour rink, which fell in the gold-medal game to the Bob Macdonald team.

Macdonald, from the Tunnel Town club in Delta, was backed by Alison Duddy of Quesnel, Gary Cormack of Cloverdale and Vince Miele from Tunnel Town.

This was Macdonald’s fourth BC wheelchair title, Duddy’s sixth BC wheelchair title, Cormack’s eighth BC wheelchair title and Miele’s fifth BC wheelchair title.

The team beat defending champions Team Neighbour in a nail-biting final on the way to the gold medal, a team that features two gold medal-winning Paralympians, Neighbour and Forrest.

Macdonald said: “I had a great team behind me. We shook things up and tried a few different players and it was a great team effort.”

He said all the games were pretty close but the team managed force Neighbour into a difficult shot in the final end.

The Macdonald rink heads to nationals April 25-30 with the competition going ahead at Club de Curling de Boucherville in Boucherville, Que.

The Neighbour rink is rounded out by third Ellis Tull (Nanaimo), second Frank LaBounty (Prince George), lead Janice Ing (Vancouver), and coach Vic Shimizu.

Team Austgarden, featuring Gerry Austgarden (Kelowna), Rick Robinson (Surrey), Marney Smithies (Delta), Tracy Boyd (Langley) and coach Sharon Morrison, were awarded the bronze medal.



