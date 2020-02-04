Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest (second from left) captured a silver medal with her rink at the 2020 B.C. Wheelchair Curling Championships in Cloverdale. (Curl BC Facebook photo)

Spallumcheen curler captures B.C. silver

Ina Forrest and rink mates finish second at provincial finals

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest brought back silver from the 2020 BC Wheelchair Curling Championships in Cloverdale.

Forrest was the fifth for the defending champion Darryl Neighbour rink, which fell in the gold-medal game to the Bob Macdonald team.

Macdonald, from the Tunnel Town club in Delta, was backed by Alison Duddy of Quesnel, Gary Cormack of Cloverdale and Vince Miele from Tunnel Town.

This was Macdonald’s fourth BC wheelchair title, Duddy’s sixth BC wheelchair title, Cormack’s eighth BC wheelchair title and Miele’s fifth BC wheelchair title.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen wheelchair curler boosts Canada to world finals

The team beat defending champions Team Neighbour in a nail-biting final on the way to the gold medal, a team that features two gold medal-winning Paralympians, Neighbour and Forrest.

Macdonald said: “I had a great team behind me. We shook things up and tried a few different players and it was a great team effort.”

READ MORE: Forrest to play for third Paralympics medal

He said all the games were pretty close but the team managed force Neighbour into a difficult shot in the final end.

The Macdonald rink heads to nationals April 25-30 with the competition going ahead at Club de Curling de Boucherville in Boucherville, Que.

The Neighbour rink is rounded out by third Ellis Tull (Nanaimo), second Frank LaBounty (Prince George), lead Janice Ing (Vancouver), and coach Vic Shimizu.

Team Austgarden, featuring Gerry Austgarden (Kelowna), Rick Robinson (Surrey), Marney Smithies (Delta), Tracy Boyd (Langley) and coach Sharon Morrison, were awarded the bronze medal.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Canada-USA women’s hockey rivalry on display in Victoria
Next story
Vernon bantams crowned champs at ‘Wickfest’

Just Posted

UPDATE: Dust advisory ended in Vernon

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 54.8, whereas Kelowna is 21.6

Multiple accidents reported on snowy Vernon highways

Five centimetres expected to fall today: Environment Canada

Vernon bantams crowned champs at ‘Wickfest’

Rellish Transport Lakers victorious at Hayley Wickenhieser’s World Female Hockey Festival in Surrey

Spallumcheen curler captures B.C. silver

Ina Forrest and rink mates finish second at provincial finals

Vernon man scores Super Bowl 50/50

BC Lotto prize worth almost $85,000 picked up

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

LETTER: Cruel comments unwarranted after Vernon man found

To the editor, Re: Jay Rosenberger search in Jan 31,2020 I have… Continue reading

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Most Read