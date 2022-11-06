Summerland Steam melt North Okanagan Knights

They got to see their kids. But they didn’t get to see their kids win.
The visiting Summerland Steam and Columbia Valley Rockies threw a wrench into the North Okanagan Knights’ Parents Weekend celebrations. Parents of the Knights players were invited to attend both games.
The Steam scored a 3-1 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League win Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre while the night before, the Rockies let a 4-0 lead slip away, only to score three late goals to post a 7-4 win.
Summerland is hosting Columbia Valley Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m.
Kent Moors and Marc Ducharme gave the Steam a 2-0 lead in the first period Saturday.
The Knights’ Matthew Johnston cut the marginin half at 16:18 of the middle frame, only to see Connor Nicolay restore the two-goal bulge at the 19-minute mark.
There was no scoring in the third period.
Rogan Bacon made 39 saves for Summerland while Austin Seibel stopped 22 shots in taking the loss.
The Knights (5-8-1-0) will try to snap a four-game losing streak Saturday, Nov. 12, when they visit the Castlegar Rebels. Next North Okanagan home game is Wednesday, Nov. 16, when the Knights host the Osoyoos Coyotes, 7 p.m., at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.
