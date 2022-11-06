The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Columbia Valley Rockies and Summerland Steam at home on Parents Weekend in KIJHL play at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Tanya Seibel)

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Columbia Valley Rockies and Summerland Steam at home on Parents Weekend in KIJHL play at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Tanya Seibel)

Summerland Steam melt North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL - Steam roll into Armstrong and skate away with 3-1 victory Saturday, Nov. 5

They got to see their kids. But they didn’t get to see their kids win.

The visiting Summerland Steam and Columbia Valley Rockies threw a wrench into the North Okanagan Knights’ Parents Weekend celebrations. Parents of the Knights players were invited to attend both games.

The Steam scored a 3-1 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League win Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre while the night before, the Rockies let a 4-0 lead slip away, only to score three late goals to post a 7-4 win.

Summerland is hosting Columbia Valley Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m.

Kent Moors and Marc Ducharme gave the Steam a 2-0 lead in the first period Saturday.

The Knights’ Matthew Johnston cut the marginin half at 16:18 of the middle frame, only to see Connor Nicolay restore the two-goal bulge at the 19-minute mark.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Rogan Bacon made 39 saves for Summerland while Austin Seibel stopped 22 shots in taking the loss.

The Knights (5-8-1-0) will try to snap a four-game losing streak Saturday, Nov. 12, when they visit the Castlegar Rebels. Next North Okanagan home game is Wednesday, Nov. 16, when the Knights host the Osoyoos Coyotes, 7 p.m., at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights’ third-period comeback falls short

READ MORE: Summerland Junior B hockey team has first female coach in league

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

KIJHLNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snow falls on cyclocross championship in Kelowna
Next story
Rourke, B.C. Lions down Calgary Stampeders 30-16 in CFL West semifinal

Just Posted

Armstrong’s Jaret Cooper had three consecutive second-place results in novice saddle bronc at the 48th Canadian Finals Rodeo Nov. 2-6 in Red Deer. (Ian Gustafson/Red Deer Advocate)
Armstrong cowboy third best in Canada

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Columbia Valley Rockies and Summerland Steam at home on Parents Weekend in KIJHL play at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Tanya Seibel)
Summerland Steam melt North Okanagan Knights

(Lina Augaitis/Instagram)
Coldstream paddler reaches podium in Puerto Rico

Vernon defenceman David Brandes (left) gives Chilliwack forward Bryan Jones a rough ride during the Vipers’ 2-1 BCHL win over the Chiefs Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers slither past Chilliwack Chiefs

Pop-up banner image