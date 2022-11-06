Summerland Steam melt North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL - Steam roll into Armstrong and skate away with 3-1 victory Saturday, Nov. 5

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Columbia Valley Rockies and Summerland Steam at home on Parents Weekend in KIJHL play at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Tanya Seibel)

They got to see their kids. But they didn’t get to see their kids win.

The visiting Summerland Steam and Columbia Valley Rockies threw a wrench into the North Okanagan Knights’ Parents Weekend celebrations. Parents of the Knights players were invited to attend both games.

The Steam scored a 3-1 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League win Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre while the night before, the Rockies let a 4-0 lead slip away, only to score three late goals to post a 7-4 win.

Summerland is hosting Columbia Valley Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m.

Kent Moors and Marc Ducharme gave the Steam a 2-0 lead in the first period Saturday.

The Knights’ Matthew Johnston cut the marginin half at 16:18 of the middle frame, only to see Connor Nicolay restore the two-goal bulge at the 19-minute mark.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Rogan Bacon made 39 saves for Summerland while Austin Seibel stopped 22 shots in taking the loss.

The Knights (5-8-1-0) will try to snap a four-game losing streak Saturday, Nov. 12, when they visit the Castlegar Rebels. Next North Okanagan home game is Wednesday, Nov. 16, when the Knights host the Osoyoos Coyotes, 7 p.m., at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

