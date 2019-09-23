Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers (dark jerseys) began their 2019-20 Thompson Okanagan Hockey League rep exhibition action with a win and a tie. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon Bantam Vipers score exhibition win, tie

Minor hockey rep teams begin pre-season slates

Exhibition minor hockey rep action has begun.

Vernon’s Sun Valley Source For Sports Bantam Tier 2 Vipers picked up a win and a tie on the weekend.

At Kelowna’s Memorial Arena Saturday, the hometown Rockets took a 1-0 lead into the third period before Vernon rallied to earn a 2-2 draw.

Trey Schober tied the game for the Vipers on a powerplay with 8:41 left in the game, with Theo Van Wyk and Gunnar Nyberg picking up assists. After Kelowna took a 2-1 lead, Chase Hobenshield’s hard shot from the point found the back of the net to give Vernon the tie. Bryson Helmer drew an assist.

Goalie Austin Seibel was solid for Vernon all game long, stopping six breakaways and thwarting the Rockets’ shooters.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers lose final KIBIHT game in overtime

Back home Sunday, Vernon defeated the Kamloops Blazers 7-4 at Kal Tire Place. Van Wyk opened the scoring 45 seconds after the opening puck drop with an unassisted marker. Van Wyk finished with two goals and an assist. Charlie Swartz, Nyberg (2A), Logan Killingbeck, Garrin Best and Hobenshield had the other goals while Jonathan Reynolds pocketed two assists and Helmer and Rielly Beer added single helpers.

Quinn Scambler made several highlight-reel saves for the Vipers, who are off to Penticton this weekend for an exhibition series.

TIER 1 BANTAM

The defending B.C. bronze medalist North Zone Kings began their exhibition slate with a pair of victories.

The Kings blasted the South Zone 8-1 behind hat tricks from Erik Pastro and Gage Parrell and four assists from Oscar Mayes. Maddux Martin had 2+1 while Charlie Kehl (2), Ryder De Nys, Riley Cormier and Ryan Howe picked up assists to support Kellan Mooney in the North Zone goal.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Kings collect B.C. bronze

In Game 2, Mathew Kuhnlein picked up a shutout as the North Zone blanked the Central Zone 5-0.

Martin had two powerplay goals and two assists to lead the Kings while Parrell (shorthanded), Jaxon Hadath and Pastro rounded out the scoring. Cormier and Nathan Mayes each had two assists while De Nys, Oscar Mayes and Hadath had one each.

