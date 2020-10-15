Thompson Okanagan Lakers forward Makenna Howe speeds away from a pair of Vancouver Island Seals defenders to score a game-winning short-handed breakaway goal in Female U18 AAA hockey action Sunday, Oct. 11, at Kal Tire Place. (Jen Petty photo)

Vernon-based Thompson Lakers sweep hockey series from Seals

U18 AAA female squad takes three games from visiting Vancouver Island team

The Vernon-based Thompson Okanagan Lakers feasted on seal Thankgiving weekend.

The Lakers, a female U18 AAA hockey team, is a regional squad made up of the top players from the Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenay region which swept a trio of long weekend games in Vernon against the visiting Vancouver Island Seals.

“We are based out of Vernon, with two local Vernon players and another four players that live with billet families in Vernon,” said Lakers head coach Dwight Lee, assisted on the bench by Jody Goforth.

The Lakers took the opening game Friday, Oct. 9, at the Priest Valley Arena, with hometown players Holly Magnus and Lily Roberts each scoring twice, their first-ever AAA goals. Joan Wickert, Tyra Rocha and Sarah Van Hoek also scored to support winning goalie Chelsea West.

Game 2 saw the Lakers edge Vancouver Island 3-2 Saturday at Kal Tire Place with goals from Jessica Engelbrecht, Ava Petty and Gracie Graham. Natasha Barsby had two assists and Cheree Peters picked up the win in net.

The Lakers completed the sweep Sunday, Oct. 11, at KTP with a 2-1 win. Engelbrecht scored on a powerplay, set up by Magnus and Barsby, and Makenna Howe scored a shorthanded goal in the third that held up as the game-winner. West and Peters shared the win in net, each making great saves to secure the victory.

“It was a great weekend of hockey. Vancouver Island was a much-improved squad from last season and our team certainly rose to the challenge,” said Lee. “It is not easy to sweep a team and there was no quit from Vancouver Island. We received contributions from everyone throughout the weekend and our goaltending was solid in all three games. This weekend was a big step for our group and we are looking forward to our next challenge.”

The Lakers will be back in Vernon hosting the Northern Capitals (Northern BC regional team) Nov. 13-15 and the Greater Vancouver Comets Dec. 4-6.

