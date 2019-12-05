Vernon Boxing Club fighters garner crowd support

Vernon Boxing Club member Scott Griffith (left) sizes up North Vancouver opponent Antonio Gomez during the Griffins Boxing Club’s Fight Card Saturday, Nov. 30, in North Van. (Brian Jones - photo)

A pair of Vernon Boxing Club fighters were crowd favourites at the 67th annual Griffins Boxing Club Fight Card Saturday, Nov. 30, in North Vancouver.

Nik Maric took on home club fighter Faryar Mohammadi at 125 pounds and it was a slugfest from the opening round.

Maric exploded with his fast overhand rights and left hooks, slipping constantly and rattling Mohammadi several times.

Mohammadi kept coming forward throwing fast combinations but Maric was able to use his fancy footwork to move and avoid most of his opponent’s punches.

Round 3 saw Maric nearly knockout Mohammadi in the last 10 seconds of the round but the bell saved the hometown fighter from being stopped.

“Nik won the fight and crowd loved it,” said Vernon club coach Brian Jones, who also cornered for Scott (Fast Hands) Griffith in his bout against North Vancouver’s Antonio Gomez in the 155-pound senior class.

It started out as a classic boxing match with each fighter moving and slipping punches. Griffith would use his hands and his speedy footwork to avoid being hit and landing punch after punch for two rounds.

The last round saw Gomez run after Griffith trying to turn the fight into a brawling slugfest, and it appeared as though the hometown fighter ran out of gas as Griffith landed several right hands giving Gomez an eight-count in the middle of the round.

After that Griffith took charge and landed several combos but couldn’t finish off Gomez, who proved to be a tough opponent. “Scott won the fight but unfortunately lost a split decision to Antonio, but Scott was fine with that as he knew he had beat his opponent handily,” said Jones.

