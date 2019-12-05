Vernon Boxing Club member Scott Griffith (left) sizes up North Vancouver opponent Antonio Gomez during the Griffins Boxing Club’s Fight Card Saturday, Nov. 30, in North Van. (Brian Jones - photo)

Vernon Boxing Club fighters garner crowd support

Two fighters split bouts at North Vancouver card

A pair of Vernon Boxing Club fighters were crowd favourites at the 67th annual Griffins Boxing Club Fight Card Saturday, Nov. 30, in North Vancouver.

Nik Maric took on home club fighter Faryar Mohammadi at 125 pounds and it was a slugfest from the opening round.

Maric exploded with his fast overhand rights and left hooks, slipping constantly and rattling Mohammadi several times.

Mohammadi kept coming forward throwing fast combinations but Maric was able to use his fancy footwork to move and avoid most of his opponent’s punches.

READ MORE: Boxers wow Cloverdale crowd

Round 3 saw Maric nearly knockout Mohammadi in the last 10 seconds of the round but the bell saved the hometown fighter from being stopped.

“Nik won the fight and crowd loved it,” said Vernon club coach Brian Jones, who also cornered for Scott (Fast Hands) Griffith in his bout against North Vancouver’s Antonio Gomez in the 155-pound senior class.

It started out as a classic boxing match with each fighter moving and slipping punches. Griffith would use his hands and his speedy footwork to avoid being hit and landing punch after punch for two rounds.

READ MORE: Murray takes Sigalet to split decision

The last round saw Gomez run after Griffith trying to turn the fight into a brawling slugfest, and it appeared as though the hometown fighter ran out of gas as Griffith landed several right hands giving Gomez an eight-count in the middle of the round.

After that Griffith took charge and landed several combos but couldn’t finish off Gomez, who proved to be a tough opponent. “Scott won the fight but unfortunately lost a split decision to Antonio, but Scott was fine with that as he knew he had beat his opponent handily,” said Jones.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon’s Nik Maric (left) is declared winner of his 125-pound bout over Faryar Mohammadi of the host club at the Griffins Boxing Club Fight Card in North Vancouver Saturday, Nov. 30. (Brian Jones - photo)

Previous story
Sicamous Eagles defeat Summerland Steam in overtime decision

Just Posted

North Okanagan MP says throne speech lacked specifics

‘Trudeau government presented a vague agenda,’: MP Mel Arnold

Overdose deaths cut in half in Vernon

In 2019, there were 12 illicit overdose deaths in Vernon, down from last year’s 24

Vernon house fire likely started in kitchen

Nobody home at time except family pet who died after being rescued by firefighter

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

Over 150 holiday bears donated to Vernon hospital

BC Liquor Store keeps up 31-year tradition with generous gifts to hospital foundation

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Carriageworks Restorations come together to care for car

‘She was awesome’: Malakwa baker leaves U.S. holiday show

‘There are Christmas miracles, look at me’

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

Independent Investigations Office seeks witnesses following arrest in Penticton

The male resisted arrest at approximately 8:40 a.m. and sustained a head injury

Sicamous Eagles defeat Summerland Steam in overtime decision

Junior B hockey teams faced off in Summerland on Dec. 5

Snowfall warning for Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Up to 25 cm expected

Most Read