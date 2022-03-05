Vernon Christian Royals come 2 points shy of reaching provincial finals

The Vernon Christian School Royals celebrate their 60-38 quarterfinal omp over the Pacific Christian Pacers of Victoria Thursday, March 3, in the B.C. 1A Senior Girls Basketball championships in Kelowna. (Jake Courtepatte - Black Press)

The Vernon Christian School Royals were just two points shy of reaching the B.C. 1A Senior Girls Basketball Championship finals.

In semifinal action Friday, the Royals lost to the second-ranked Unity Christian Flames of Chilliwack by a heartbreaking score of 64-62. Royals’ Caitlin Gringas scored a game-high 32 points, including 15 points in the third quarter alone. Macie Lewis also chipped in 16 points for the Royals.

It’s been a historic run for the Royals, who are appearing in the provincials for the first time in school history and came in as the third seed.

The Royals will now play for third place in the championships against Fernie at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

B.C. 2A

In the 2A division, Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers beat the Southridge Storm by a score of 51-42 Friday. The Lakers were led by Lilly Lee, who had a game-high 12 points along with three steals. Brooklyn Lewis also had 11 points, two assists and two steals. The Lakers outscored the Storm 17-11 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The Lakers now face Notre Dame at noon Saturday to decide which team will place fifth at the tournament.

B.C. 3A

The Vernon Panthers fell to the Sa-Hali Sabres 67-38 Friday. Maddy Hackman led the Panthers with 10 points in 27 minutes. The Sabres got plenty of scoring from Jayse Matonovich, who put up 21 points and had four steals.

The Panthers play the Valleyview Vikings at 3:30 p.m. Saturday as the two teams battle for seventh place in the tournament.

READ MORE: Vernon Christian School Royals off to Final Four; VSS Panthers ousted in quarters

READ MORE: Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest bears Canada’s flag at Beijing Paralympics

Brendan Shykora

Girls basketball