Warren Saville of Vernon Christian School Royals blocks a kill attempt from Kelowna’s Immaculata Mustangs during the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships at Kelowna Christian School. (Contributed)

Vernon Christian Royals reach B.C. volleyball finals

Royals capture bronze at OK Sr. Boys A finals in Kelowna; head to Duncan Dec. 1-3 ranked 10th

Vernon Christian Royals senior boys volleyball team won a bronze medal and a spot at the B.C. Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships thanks to their third-place finish at the Okanagan Valley championships in Kelowna Nov. 18-19.

The Royals earned a trip to Duncan Christian School Dec. 1-3 as the Okanagan’s No. 3 seed thanks to a 25-17, 26-24, 25-20 win over the Revelstoke Avalanche in the bronze-medal game at Kelowna Christian School.

The Royals played a strong, well balanced match against their regular season North Zone opponent. Strong defensive play by the libero, Ethan Veenendaal, and running the offence with quick-tempo setting from Tristan Thompson led the team to victory.

In pool play, the Royals started out slow, defeating the Kamloops Christian Eagles 21-25, 25-18, 15-4, led by the strong serving from Jack Johnson and solid passing from Ben Tishenko and Asher Hovius. The Royals picked up their play against the Immaculata Mustangs of Kelowna, rolling to a 19-25,25-20,15-11 victory. Hovius led the charge with 10 kills while Thompson provided 18 assists.

The Royals met the St. Ann’s Crusaders from Kamloops and lost 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 21-25 as inconsistent serving and attacking cost VCS crucial points down the stretch. Hovius led the Royals with nine kills, while Johnson provided five from the right side, and Hayden Sayer led the middle attack with four kills and three block assists.

Okanagan champion Kelowna Christian dispatched St. Ann’s 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 in the finals.

VCS is ranked 10th for the provincials, opening Thursday, Dec. 1, in pool play against St. Ann’s, Maple Ridge Christian Hornets, and the Brookes Westshore Gryphons of Victoria.

The championship game is Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Asher Hovius of the Vernon Christian School Royals (in white, No. 11) gets a ball past a double block attempt by Kelowna's Immaculata Mustangs during the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships at Kelowna Christian School. (Contributed)

