Vernon, Coldstream schools crack top-5 at B.C. junior girls volleyball provincials

Winning a medal at provincials is quite the coup for the Vernon Panthers junior girls volleyball program.
The junior cats capped off an amazing season with a 25-18, 25-23 win over rivals Kalamalka Lakers in the bronze medal match at the B.C. championships Nov. 24-26 in Surrey.
“It is a huge accomplishment for two Vernon teams to make it to the final four as there is no tiering in junior and you have to beat everyone,” said Panthers head coach Mike Bertram. “The Okanagan placed four teams in the top seven which shows how strong volleyball is here and how hard it is just to make it to provincials.”
Kaydence Kitzul’s great serving and amazing setting helped her land a spot on the first all-star team. Devyn Hildebrand was a second-team selection for her passing and big hits.
