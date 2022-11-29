Vernon, Coldstream schools crack top-5 at B.C. junior girls volleyball provincials

The Vernon Panthers savour their bronze medals from the B.C. Junior Girls Volleyball Championships in Surrey. (Contributed)

Winning a medal at provincials is quite the coup for the Vernon Panthers junior girls volleyball program.

The junior cats capped off an amazing season with a 25-18, 25-23 win over North Zone rivals Kalamalka Lakers in the bronze medal match at the B.C. championships Nov. 24-26 at Salish Secondary in Surrey.

“It is a huge accomplishment for two Vernon teams to make it to the final four as there is no tiering in junior and you have to beat everyone,” said Panthers head coach Mike Bertram. “The Okanagan placed four teams in the top seven which shows how strong volleyball is here and how hard it is just to make it to provincials.”

VSS won its preliminary round pool, defeating the host Salish Wolves 25-8, 25-15, and the St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints of North Vancouver, 25-19, 25-14. Peyton Romeril and Sadie Quinton led Vernon with solid play and good serving.

Into the Round of 16, The Panthers defeated the Dawson Creek Penguins 25-11, 25-18, behind the awesome serving of first-team provincial all-star Kaydence Kitzul, and great passing from Amelia Spitzer.

The Panthers defeated Langley Christian Lightning 25-15,25-22 in the quarterfinals, with Bertram calling it a big win for his team.

“It not only put us into the top four, but it also avenged an earlier loss to them in the finals of the Trinity Western (University) tournament,” he said.

Devyn Hildebrand was “hitting bombs” all match to lead VSS and Avery Stringer’s serving, said Bertram, was “very consistent.”

The win put VSS into the semifinals against the No.1-ranked Earl Marriott Mariners of Surrey, who came out on top 25-16, 25-22, handing Vernon its only loss of the provincials.

“We played really well and pushed them for large parts of the match but a couple of runs by them were enough to beat us, ” said Bertram. “Charlotte Schommer hit well out of power all game to lead the offence and Addy Beacom passed super well to lead the defence.”

Kenidy West and Paige Leahy set up huge blocks to help VSS defeat Kal.

Kaydence Kitzul’s great serving and amazing setting helped her land a spot on the first all-star team. Devyn Hildebrand was a second-team selection for her passing and big hits. And Schommer, said Bertram, was one of the best passers in the province.

