Vernon, Coldstream junior volleyball teams head to B.C.s

Shuswap Middle School Grade 8 girls secured the North Okanagan Championships on their home court Nov. 21. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Vernon Panthers and Kalamalka Lakers secured Okanagan Valley berths to the B.C. Junior Girls Volleyball championships with their final results.

The Panthers, who have finished no worse than second in their five tournaments, finished second at the Valleys in Kamloops, while Coldstream’s Lakers were third. VSS was the North Zone No. 1 seed at the Okanagans, Kal No. 2.

“It is not very often that two Vernon teams make provincials in the same year at junior girls as you have to beat every team in the Valley,” said Panthers head coach Mike Bertram following the Nov. 18-19 finals. “In junior there is no tiering by school size.”

VSS lost the Okanagan final to the Kelowna Owls, 15-25, 25-20, 15-12.

“It was a great game between two very good teams and a good final,” said Bertram. “Match MVP Devyn Hildebrand had some huge kills and great serving to lead the Panthers. Peyton Romeril subbed in to serve in the pressure-packed game and was able to win valuable points. Libero Amelia Spitzer passed great all weekend and led the defence.”

In pool play, VSS defeated the Pen-Hi Lakers 25-15, 25-10 with Kenidy West earning Match MVP with great serving.

The Panthers knocked off Kelowna 25-15, 25-6 with Match MVP Kaydence Kitzul serving bombs all game, and Paige Leahy and Avery Stringer blocking everything in sight. Vernon finished the preliminary round by downing the host Valleyview Vikings 25-15, 25-10. Sadie Quinton was game MPV with solid serving and hitting from the right side.

In the Day 2 crossover game, VSS took care of the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops 25-16, 25-12, thanks to great passing and kills from power hitter Charlotte Schommer.

The semifinal was a barnburner with VSS edging Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Huskies 25-23, 25-23.

“OKM stepped up their game and gave us everything we could handle,” said Bertram. “The girls played a strong game and never panicked even when down 10-3 early in the second game.”

Addy Beacom came off the bench and gave the Panthers a huge spark and had a game-winning block to earn Match MVP honours.

Grade 8 girls

Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Middle School (SMS) Ravens captured the North Okanagan Champions title for Grade 8 girls volleyball.

The finals, hosted by SMS, were against Vernon Secondary Panthers A team.

The Ravens beat the Panthers 25-14 and 25-21 in the final game Monday, Nov. 21.

SMS’ Phoenix and Vernon’s B team also made it to the finals.

