Goldstein reached Kansas Sunday, June 16. (Leah Goldstein Facebook image)

Vernon cyclist “Races Across America”

Leah Goldstein is raising money for Vernon’s Venture Training’s Cycle - Cycle facility

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein, a world-class cyclist, is competing in the Race Across America RAAM in the women’s solo, 50-59 age group.

The race, which started from Oceanside, California on June 11, ends in Annapolis, Maryland. As of Monday, June 15, Goldstein led for women and was in 7th place overall.

Race Across America – from Up High from Anthony Gordon @ on Vimeo.

Racers raise money during the race, Goldstein’s charity of choice is Vernon’s Venture Training. The money raised will be used for Venture Training’s Cycle – Cycle facility.

To track Goldstein’s route and progress, visit http://trackleaders.com/raam19i.php?name=Leah_Goldstein.

To dontate, visit Venture Training’s donation page at http://vdacl.ca/donate/.

