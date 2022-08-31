Vernon cyclist sets new mark in solo ultra race win

Leah Goldstein is the second woman to win Hoodoo 500 in Utah; breaks women’s mark with time of 37 hours

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein became the second woman to win the 500 Mile Solo Division of the Hoodoo 500 Ultra-Cycling Race in Utah, and did so with a new record time. (Facebook)

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein put her cycling voodoo to work on the Hoodoo in Utah.

Goldstein, 53, became the second woman in the history of the Hoodoo 500 ultra-marathon cycling event (presented by Planet Extra) to be crowned the 500 Mile Solo Champion, and she did it in style. Goldstein set a new women’s record of 37 hours and three minutes.

The Hoodoo 500 bills itself as the most “epic and challenging event of its kind.” It rolls through or around three national parks, three national monuments and three Utah State Parks. The scenery includes a variety of majestic cliffs and striking red rock hoodoos to aspen and pine forests, and high mountain meadows.

Hoodoos are tall, thick spires of rock that protrude from the bottom of arid basins and sedimentary rock. A hoodoo, mystically speaking, means a magic spell.

Goldstein made history in June 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland, as she became the first female solo rider to win what’s billed the world’s toughest bicycle race, the Race Across America (RAAM).

When not on her bike, Goldstein is a sought-after public speaker. She is a former world-class kickboxer and Israeli undercover police officer.

You can find out more information about Goldstein on her website, leahgoldstein.com.

