Vernon football squad gets wild card playoff spot

Fulton Maroons will travel to Prince George to face College Heights Cougars Saturday

High school football playoff dance begins this weekend and Vernon’s Fulton Maroons have now been invited to the party.

The Maroons, who finished third at 2-2 in the Interior Senior Varsity AA Conference, have received a wild card berth after the 0-3 Argyle Pipers of North Vancouver declined to travel north for a wild card game this weekend.

The Maroons were given the berth and will be in Prince George Saturday to face the College Heights Cougars of PG at 5:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against the Langley Saints.

READ MORE: Vernon Secondary, Fulton dominate football all-star teams

The other wild card games include North Vancouver’s Windsor Dukes travelling to PG to face Vanderhoof’s Nechako Valley Vikings. The winner earns a date with the No. 1-ranked, defending B.C. AA champion Vernon Panthers the following weekend at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The Panthers went 4-0 to win the Interior Conference.

Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders will take on the John Barsby Bulldogs in Nanaimo with the winner advancing to the final eight against Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies. And the South Kamloops Titans who, at 3-1, finished second to the Panthers, host Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves with the winner to face the Ballenas Whalers of Parksville in the quarters.

The undefeated Vernon Junior Panthers will host the Windsor Dukes in Junior Varsity quarterfinal action Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

