The Rise Golf Course head professional Mike Van Horne, and playing partner Chad Scott, director of operations and executive pro at The Rise, finished tied for 14th in a field of 29 at the G&G Golf Company and Callaway Golf PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship at The Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna Monday and Tuesday, July 6 and 7. (file photo)

Vernon golf pros collect BC cash

Duo from The Rise in the money at PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship

Two Vernon golf pros cracked the top-15 to pocket some cash at the G&G Golf Company and Callaway Golf PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship at The Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna Monday and Tuesday, July 6 and 7.

Chad Scott and Michael Van Horne of The Rise Golf Course combined for rounds of 70 and 67 to finish in a three-way tie for 14th at 7-under-par.

The duo collected $225 for the result.

Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club duo of Brian McDonald and Rob Tadey won their second title since 2017, combining for a 12-under-par 60 Tuesday on the Quail Course in the final round, finishing at 18-under. The pair were two shots ahead of Greg Pool and Quinn Vilneff from Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club, the leaders after Monday’s opening round.

Ryan Tofani and Connor O’Dell of the Chilliwack Golf Club placed third at 15-under.

The Pro-Assistant Championship is an annual favourite team event in which PGA of BC Club Professionals (Head, Executive or Head Teaching Professionals) join forces with another PGA member from their facility to compete against their peers over 36 holes.

This year’s event featured 29 teams from across the province vying for a purse of nearly $13,000.

McDonald and Tadey were winners on their home course in 2017 and set the tournament’s scoring record with that triumph.

Three teams shared fourth place at 14-under, including defending champions Alec Hubert and Ian Henson (Kamloops Golf and Country Club) and 2019 runners-up Rob Anderson and Jamie Stevens (Kelowna Golf and Country Club). Lindsay Bernakevitch and Mark Bicknell carded a 10-under 62 on Tuesday to also reach 14-under.

Former Rise pro Lee Ranger and Clay Stothers of the host Okanagan club finished 10th at 10-under, good for $500.

Vernon natives Jesse Crowe and Kevin Geistlinger from the Salmon Arm Golf Club finished at 5-under, out of the money.

Golf

Most Read