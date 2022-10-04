Vernon golfer books spot in 2023 nationals

He doesn’t know where he’s going, but Vernon golfer Ryan Vest knows he’ll be part of the field.
Vest has qualified for the 2023 Canadian Junior Boys Championship (venue to be determined) by placing in the top three in the Junior Boys division at the NextGen Fall Series West Championship, held in late September in Golden.
Vest, who golfs out of Predator Ridge, fired rounds of 75-71-72 to finish at 2-over 218.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
GolfLocal SportsVernon