Vernon Knights hire Van Horlick

New head coach of Junior B franchise in Armstrong

John Van Horlick is the new head coach of the North Okanagan Junior B Knights.

Van Horlick, a stay-at-home defenceman and feared fighter during nine seasons in the minor leagues, replaces Bryant Perrier. Van Horlick, 69, previously coached the New Westminster Bruins of the Western Hockey League and the Junior A Williams Lake Mustangs and Langley Lords.

“Van Horlick will bring experience, passion and commitment to the club,” said Knights’ owner Dean Keller. “John played in the WHA and AHL for years and has made coaching stops at the WHL and BCHL levels. The Knights will continue to follow the steps put in place from previous years. Van Horlick is excited to start a new chapter in his life and will continue to build the Knights program by developing and committing to young hockey players.”

Van Horlick spent two games with the Toronto Toros of the World Hockey Association in the 1975-76 season. He finished his career with the Western International League Trail Smoke Eaters. The Vancouver product played two seasons with the Victoria Cougars of the then B.C. Junior Hockey League from 1967-69.

Graham Watkins and Liam McOnie will return as assistant coaches. Main training camp for the Kootenay International Junior League Knights goes Aug. 17-19 at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

