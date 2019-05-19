Vernon Kokanee swim to Western B finals

Three members of club all reach B finals at Western Canadian championships in Edmonton

Three athletes from the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club competed at the the Western Canadian championships in Edmonton last month.

Ryan Murphy (14 and over 200-metre backstroke: 19th), Alexanne Lepage (13 and over 200 IM: 19th) and Kelsey Fillion (13 and over 100m freestyle: 12th) all posted results in the B finals.

“This was a great experience for first time qualifiers Ryan Murphy, Alexanne Lepage and veteran Kelsey Fillion to compete at this level for the first time being a part of KWIC (Kelowna West Integrated Club),” said Kokanee coach Jason Brockman.

Top-three teams included first place going to Edmonton Keyano swim club, second to the University of Calgary swim club and third place to the Cascade swim club. KWIC finished 14th overall out of 54 teams that scored points, thanks to the help of the Kokanee trio.

The Kokanee will host a home swim meet at the Vernon Recreation Complex’s aquatic centre June 15 and 16.



