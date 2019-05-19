Vernon Kokanee swim to Western B finals

Three members of club all reach B finals at Western Canadian championships in Edmonton

Three athletes from the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club competed at the the Western Canadian championships in Edmonton last month.

Ryan Murphy (14 and over 200-metre backstroke: 19th), Alexanne Lepage (13 and over 200 IM: 19th) and Kelsey Fillion (13 and over 100m freestyle: 12th) all posted results in the B finals.

“This was a great experience for first time qualifiers Ryan Murphy, Alexanne Lepage and veteran Kelsey Fillion to compete at this level for the first time being a part of KWIC (Kelowna West Integrated Club),” said Kokanee coach Jason Brockman.

READ ALSO: Vernon Kokanee swimmers sparkle on Coast

Top-three teams included first place going to Edmonton Keyano swim club, second to the University of Calgary swim club and third place to the Cascade swim club. KWIC finished 14th overall out of 54 teams that scored points, thanks to the help of the Kokanee trio.

The Kokanee will host a home swim meet at the Vernon Recreation Complex’s aquatic centre June 15 and 16.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Tigers, South Okanagan Flames play to wild draw
Next story
North Okanagan Legends win on, off lacrosse floor

Just Posted

Serious accident closes portion of Highway 6 in Vernon

Car and pickup involved in collision near Pottery Road just after 5 p.m.; detours around scene

Vernon baseball players land U.S. deals, help teammate battle cancer

Four Vernon players on Okanagan Athletics heading south to play ball at college

Vernon tattoo fundraiser draws tons of support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Vernon Tigers, South Okanagan Flames play to wild draw

Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League match ends 17-17; overtime solves nothing

Okanagan adventurer continues motorcycle trip around the world

Vernon local James Leigh recently completed the third of five legs of the journey, travelling through China and Kazakhstan

Weather holds up for Rutland May Days

60th annual May Day midway, market and entertainment saw hundreds of attendees

Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges

The cause of the fire on Renfrew Road is under investigation.

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

Okanagan Springtime Regatta draws more than 50 sailboats

Sailors treated to windy, excellent long weekend conditions on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

Fundraising campaign for church shooting victim exceeds goal

A seperate campaign for the man killed in the April 14 shooting is nearing $25,000 raised.

Crews responding to car crash in West Kelowna

A collision has been reported at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road.

Most Read