The Vernon Okanagan Spring Baseball League regular season has begun at Marshall Field. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon men’s baseball league begins

Okanagan Spring Baseball League begins with three teams and plenty of offence

The 2019 Okanagan Spring Baseball League season got off to a terrific start at Marshall Field, with the Sleeman Pirates emerging as early favourites with a pair of heavy-hitting wins.

Tyler Droder pitched a complete game for the Pirates in an 8-6 victory over the Pabst Blue Ribbons, while Dan Braddick helped out on offence with a pair of hits and an RBI. Jerry Allison and Jason Webster both drove in a pair of runs for the Blue Ribbons, but it wasn’t enough to maintain an early lead.

READ ALSO: Brewery in on Vernon men’s baseball league

The Pirates improved to 2-0 against the Okanagan Spring Brewers on Sunday by way of a 14-6 drubbing. Doug Weaving, Nick Jacob, and Mike Patitucci sent the outfield scrambling all game with multiple extra base hits, with Patitucci going the distance on the mound to earn the win. Keenan Joly went 3-for-4 for the Brewers, with Brendan Bergen and Tyler Lacktin-Doyle collecting a pair of hits each.

In other action, the Blue Ribbons cruised to a 13-5 win over the Brewers. Neil Collins picked up three RBIs for the Blue Ribbons, while Kelly Zoethout sliced through the Brewers lineup like a knife through butter, racking up eight Ks in five innings pitched. Rob Chittick drove in a pair for the Brewers, who fell to 0-2 to begin the season.

Anyone interested in playing this season should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com. All skill levels are welcome.


Most Read