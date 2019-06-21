Lina Augaitis wins technical and distance races at second event of SUP B.C. Series in Tofino, B.C. (Contributed - Andrew Dye Photography)

Vernon paddleboarder continues winning streak

Lina Augaitis will be representing Canada at the Pan America Games next month

The winning streak continues for Vernon stand up paddleboarder Lina Augaitis.

Augaitis, who earned a spot on Team Canada earlier this year, recently returned from the second event of the SUP B.C. Series in Tofino, where she won both technical and distance races.

The technical race saw athletes paddle in and out of waves and around buoys for about four kilometres. The distance race was 12 km in length — two loops of six km — where competitors paddled through tough and varied ocean conditions.

“Most racers camped right on the beach and enjoyed being outside, each other, and healthy competition,” said Augaitis. “This was great training for me as I continue to prepare for the big race which is the Pan American Games in Lima where I will be representing Canada in the SUP race division.”

The surfing competition at the 2019 Pan Am Games will run from July 29 – Aug. 4.

