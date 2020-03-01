Vernon Panthers seniors Kelsey Watts (from left), Ashley Budgen and Sarah Butler led the team in scoring in their final high school basketball game. (Photos submitted)

Vernon Panthers crack top-10 at provincials

Lady Cats finish 10th after loss to Chilliwack school in final at B.C. 3A finals in Langley

The Vernon Panthers placed 10th at the B.C. Senior Girls 3A basketball championships in Langley, finishing with a 2-2 record.

The Cats, seeded 11th in the 16-team field, dropped a 75-62 decision to the G.W. Graham Grizzlies in the battle for ninth place Saturday.

The Panthers were led by their trio of seniors, playing the final games of their high school careers. Kelsey Watts had 20 points, Sarah Butler chipped in 13 and Ashley Budgen had 12.

READ MORE: Sweet 16 for Vernon Panthers

VSS went 2-1 on the consolation side after losing their opening game Wednesday to the sixth-ranked MEI Eagles of Cleabrook.

Vernon defeated the Mark Isfeld Ice of Courtenay 49-36, then dismantled the Pitt Meadows Marauders 78-59 (scoring summaries not available for either game).

The Panthers were playing in the provincial tournament for a 16th consecutive year.

The Abbotsford Panthers won the B.C. championship, defeating the Okanagan champion Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna 85-77 in the final.

* The Fulton Maroons and Vernon Panthers will begin play Wednesday at the B.C. Senior Boys 2A and 3A, respectively, Basketball Championships in Langley, while the Charles Bloom Timberwolves of Lumby will start play Wednesday at the BC Senior Girls A finals at Kelowna Christian School.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls basketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Chiefs edge North Okanagan Knights, even series

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers crack top-10 at provincials

Lady Cats finish 10th after loss to Chilliwack school in final at B.C. 3A finals in Langley

Kelowna Chiefs edge North Okanagan Knights, even series

Kelowna scores 3-1 at home to tie best-of-seven KIJHL series 1-1

Vernon Vipers take series opener

Reilly Herbst makes 30 saves and powerplay scores twice in 3-0 win over hometown Wenatchee Wild

Vernon rink begins Brier with win

Jim Cotter defeats Northwest Territories 6-4

Suspicious death in Vernon hotel under investigation

Police remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a… Continue reading

Eastbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway traffic closed west of Chase

According to Drive BC, a vehicle incident has caused the closure.

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

Most Read