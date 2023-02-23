Jordan Herrington of the Vernon Panthers (6) gets a shot away over the outstretched arm of a South Okanagan Hornets (Oliver) defender during the Okanagan Valley Junior Boys Basketball Championships at the Panther Pit Friday, Feb. 17. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Panthers draw Surrey school for B.C. opener

Okanagan Valley runners-up VSS to play Elgin Park at 53rd annual B.C. Jr. Boys Basketball finals

The Vernon Panthers have drawn a pod of whales for their opening encounter at the 53rd annual B.C. Junior Boys Basketball Championships Feb. 25-28 at the Langley Events Centre.

The Panthers will take on the Elgin Park Orcas of Surrey in their opening match Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11:30 a.m.

Vernon is ranked No. 15 in the 32-team field, while the Orcas are seeded No. 18.

The winner will play the victor of a game between the second-ranked Vancouver College Fighting Irish and 31st-seeded LV Rogers Bombers of Nelson in their second contest.

The Panthers are one of four Okanagan teams in the field. Vernon lost the Okanagan Valley championship on its home court last weekend to the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops, who are seeded No. 5.

Summerland Rockets (No. 20) and Rutland Voodoos (No. 25) are also in the provincials.

Surrey’s Tamanawis Wildcats, Vancouver College, Burnaby South Rebels and Sullivan Heights Stars (Surrey) are the top four seeds for the tournament.

READ MORE: Coldstream’s Lakers use second-half rally to win Okanagan title

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kamloops school ends Vernon’s Seaton Sonics’ year

B.C. High School BasketballKamloopsKelownaLangleyLocal SportsSummerlandVernon

