Vernon’s Sonics face must-win game

Seaton has to beat Kamloops school to advance to Okanagan Valley championships

Horatio Andow of the Vernon Panthers (6) goes up for two of his game-high 39 points in a win over crosstown rivals Seaton Sonics Feb. 17 at Seaton. (Darren Hove Photo)

Do or die. Win or go home. Backs to the wall.

Choose whichever sports vernacular you like, they all apply to Vernon’s Seaton Sonics.

The Sonics visit the Sa-Hali Sabres in Kamloops tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 21, with the winner advancing to the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys AAA Basketball championships at Valleyview Secondary in Kamloops Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25. The loser’s season will be over.

Winner tonight will become the Valley’s fourth-seeded team and will face the No. 1-seeded Valleyview Vikings in an Okanagan semifinal Friday evening, the nightcap to the day’s first Final Four matchup between the Vernon Panthers and South Kamloops Titans.

The two winners play Saturday for the Valley championship and the right to represent the Okanagan at the B.C. AAA finals March 8-11 in Langley.

The Panthers defeated Seaton in regular-season play Friday, Feb. 17, at Seaton, with Horatio Andow leading all scorers with 39 points for VSS. Terry Johnson added 18, which included four, three-point shots in the final quarter. Cheveyo Parker had 22 for Seaton while Mattias Roth added 16.

• The Kalamalka Lakers are ranked third, and the Fulton Maroons are seeded fourth, for the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys AA Championships Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 23-25, in Summerland.

The Maroons will take on the fifth-ranked Merritt Panthers at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, while Kal will battle the sixth-rated Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton at 5:45 p.m.

The top two teams in the eight-team event head to the B.C. championships.

• The Vernon Christian School Royals will face the Barriere Cougars in their opening game Thursday, at 3:15 p.m, at the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys A Championships in Kamloops.

READ MORE: Basketball skills on the rise this March break

