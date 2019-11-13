Vernon Panthers putting up Dukes

Jr. Cats host North Vancouver’s Windsor Dukes, 3 p.m., GVAP, BC AA Junior Varsity quarterfinal

A trip to the B.C. High School AA Junior Varsity Football semifinals is on the line this (Wednesday) afternoon in Vernon.

The undefeated Vernon Panthers will host North Vancouver’s Windsor Dukes, who have only one loss this year, at 3 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

The 6-0 Panthers won the AA Interior Conference championship and are seeded third of the eight teams remaining. The sixth-seeded Dukes went 5-1 but finished in third place in the AA Mainland Division. Windsor was in a three-way tie for top spot with the Ballenas Whalers of Parksville and the G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack.

READ MORE: Vernon Junior Panthers stay unbeaten

VSS piled up 184 points in its six games and allowed only 57 points against, the lowest of any of the remaining teams. Windsor racked up 138 points and gave up just 76.

The winner of VSS-Windsor will play the winner of a game in Chilliwack between the second-seeded Grizzlies and John Barsby Bulldogs of Nanaimo in a semifinal next week.

The Whalers have been given the top seed and face the eighth-ranked Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford in a quarterfinal. The winner will play either the fourth-ranked College Heights Cougars of Prince George or the fifth-seed Interior No. 2 team, the 4-2 South Kamloops Titans, in the other semi.

